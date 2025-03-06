MWC 2025: G+D, AWS reimagine cloud-based eSIM offerings

Noting that the technology’s global market value is expected to grow from $4.7bn to 2023 to $16.3bn by 2027, driven by increasing adoption in smartphones, internet of things (IoT) devices and automotive applications, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is teaming up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create advanced embedded subscriber identity module provider (eSIM) technology in the cloud.

The collaboration between the leading global provider of eSIM technology and IT giant aims to transform the traditional eSIM implementations to more scalable, elastic, cloud-native deployments. This will also see the introduction of new business models designed to accelerate the widespread adoption of eSIM technology across various industries and streamline its application.

G+D will use AWS’s global cloud infrastructure to enhance eSIM deployment capabilities, making it more efficient and accessible for mobile network operators, device manufacturers and enterprise customers.

G+D claims to have rolled out the first eSIM in 2012 and to date has enabled more than 500 million eSIM downloads in accordance with SGP specifications, supporting industry standardisation and believes that it has continued to be at the forefront of the technology’s innovation and implementation.

It also said that it has played a critical role in the creation and evolution of the GSMA eSIM specifications such as SGP.22 (consumer eSIMs), SGP.32 (IoT eSIMs) and the upcoming SGP.41/42 (eSIMs for in factory profile provisioning).

G+D’s eSIM platform will now harness harnesses AWS cloud capabilities to deliver eSIM solutions designed to meet current enterprise requirements which say the provider are increasingly demanding. The company’s SGP.32 solution with eSIM, which includes G+D’s IoT Suite, is already built on AWS to offer proven scalability and elasticity.

Using AWS’s global infrastructure is also said to further ensure G+D’s AirOn360 Entitlement Service maintains consistent performance for customers worldwide. AWS’s security capabilities provide robust protection for sensitive eSIM data and operations. G+D’s eSIM platform uses AWS sovereignty controls and features to support sovereign deployment models to ensure secure eSIM delivery that meets stringent regulatory requirements.

“G+D transforms mobile connectivity management through highly innovative eSIM solutions built on AWS. By leveraging the global reach and scalable architecture of AWS, G+D’s SGP.32 platform, IoT Suite and Entitlement Services can now deliver eSIM profile management capabilities to mobile operators and enterprises worldwide,” said Yasser Alsaied, vice-president of IoT at AWS.

“As eSIM adoption accelerates across consumer and IoT devices, secure, reliable cloud services are fundamental to scaling eSIM technology and enabling new connectivity solutions. AWS and G+D are helping customers to transform their mobile connectivity operations while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance.”

Philipp Schulte, CEO G+D Mobile Security, added: “With eSIM bringing IoT and consumer connectivity into a new era, we are ready to pioneer the connected future. Our work with AWS underlines our intention to continuously push boundaries and reimagine the way carriers, device vendors and enterprise customers think about eSIM implementation.

“The combination of cloud computing and eSIM technology represents a powerful duo that drives the future of connectivity. This integration not only simplifies the management of mobile connections but also unlocks new possibilities for global and flexible communication solutions, fostering significant business value for enterprises across industries. Together with AWS, we look forward to shaping a seamless, smart and more sustainable future.”