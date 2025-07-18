Soracom unveils Connectivity Hypervisor to expand IoT flexibility 

Advanced internet of things (IoT) connectivity systems provider Soracom has unveiled Connectivity Hypervisor, a platform capability designed to boost IoT deployments’ flexibility and control over cellular connectivity.

The company said that Connectivity Hypervisor came about due to the widening and increasingly complex scope and form of IoT devices and deployments, as well as the arrival of new technology standards creating the need to prepare for global scale and regulatory compliance.

Soracom said that in an increasingly connected world, where devices from vehicles and industrial equipment to consumer electronics and payment terminals are expected to work across borders and networks, it intends to act as a hypervisor for IoT connectivity. By unifying profile management across operators, Soracom believes that it can support a more open, flexible and resilient global IoT ecosystem.

“For globally deployed products, the ability to dynamically control connectivity is no longer a luxury, it’s a strategic necessity,” said Kenta Yasukawa, CTO and co-founder of Soracom. “Connectivity Hypervisor marks an evolution in Soracom’s role, from simply providing connections to enabling intelligent connectivity management that adapts to each customer’s unique operational needs.”

The Connectivity Hypervisor platform feature is designed to enable orchestration of multiple connectivity profiles, including third-party profiles, on a single IoT subscriber identity module (SIM). This capability, said the company, should allow dynamic remote management and switching of multiple connectivity profiles on a single eSIM, including those issued by third-party mobile network operators.

From a functional basis, the Connectivity Hypervisor enables devices to automatically connect to the network using a pre-installed Soracom profile upon activation, then to switch to the most appropriate local or use-case-specific profile based on deployment region or application requirements.

This capability supports multi-profile orchestration, including Soracom and third-party MNO profiles; single-SKU global deployment, with reduced logistical complexity and cost; compliance with permanent roaming regulations via dynamic profile switching to local carriers; connectivity optimisation, including high-volume data or voice-enabled profiles; and built-in redundancy, with fallback to Soracom’s profile for uninterrupted service.

Showing how the system has been deployed in real-world collaboration, Soracom revealed that it has been working with Toyota Motor Corporation under the auspices of the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) on a demonstration project called Irigate, which explores stable, flexible connectivity for connected vehicles.

AECC works across industries to drive the evolution of edge network architectures and computing infrastructures, aiming to enable high-volume data services to deliver smarter, more efficient connected vehicle services. The association has a mission statement whereby all connected vehicle services can deliver the full benefits of big data, enabling intelligent driving, improved safety, increased efficiency and greater reliability.

This initiative includes validation of dynamic profile provisioning using the Connectivity Hypervisor based on the SGP.32 standard. Soracom said that SGP.32 is rapidly becoming a requirement in automotive RFPs, and it is already conducting live testing in environments using embedded universal integrated circuit card (eUICC), eIM and SM-DP+ infrastructure. The platform is being positioned as a foundational technology for scalable, regulatory-compliant and operationally efficient IoT connectivity.

The Connectivity Hypervisor is planned for release by the end of Soracom’s 2025 fiscal year and will be compatible with Soracom’s eUICC-compliant IoT SIMs supporting GSMA SGP.32, the next-generation standard for remote SIM provisioning in IoT.