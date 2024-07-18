Soracom takes Skylo satellite integration to initial service roll-out stage

In the latest example of how satellite communications are becoming integrated with internet of things (IoT) and mobile communications networks, Soracom has announced its integration with non-terrestrial network (NTN) service operator Skylo has progressed from Private Beta status to a global initial service roll-out to select customers.

The Skylo Technologies portfolio aims to offer a service that allows cellular modems and devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo’s commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core.

Its direct-to-device service is now live across four continents, with more than 50 million square kilometres of coverage, in partnership with multiple satellite operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), Tier-1 chipset makers and original equipment manufacturers.

NTN typically comes with higher latency and base data cost compared with cellular. However, Soracom assures that its platform services let customers minimise the amount of data transmitted and handshake over the satellite link while maintaining integration with their cloud service of choice. This approach is claimed to maximise coverage, including satellite failover, while also integrating billing and connectivity management using the Soracom connectivity management portal.

A year ago, Soracom and Skylo Technologies announced they were embarking on a strategic partnership. At the time, the companies said the combination of NTN-based NB-IoT connectivity and cloud-based IoT network management represents the next generation of IoT connectivity: highly available, highly affordable, ubiquitous and deeply integrated with the hyperscale cloud platforms that serve as the backbone of the current IoT industry.

The collaboration was set up to guarantee those building IoT services and machine-to-machine (M2M) devices access to Skylo’s NTN direct-to-device connectivity based on the 3GPP communications standard, along with the capability of Soracom’s fully virtualised cellular platform, which is said to provide full mobile virtual network operator capability paired with powerful connectivity management tools.

Following a successful private beta period, that service is now available commercially in limited preview, and can be activated directly by qualified customers in consultation with Soracom.

Such customers will now be able to activate Skylo connectivity on their Soracom SIMs/eSIMs and enable their devices to switch seamlessly between cellular and NTN. Specifically, customers with devices located in North America, Europe and Oceania that include 3GPP R.17-capable LPWAN modules can now use Soracom’s Subscription Containers feature to add the Skylo-based satellite connectivity plan (planNT1) over the air to Soracom plan01s and plan-US IoT SIM cards.

“Soracom is committed to an internet of things without limits, where anything can connect to any cloud from anywhere,” said Kenta Yasukawa, Soracom chief technology officer and co-founder. “Now, customers can add Skylo’s breakthrough 3GPP NTN coverage to their devices while still taking full advantage of Soracom’s CMP [connectivity management platform] and platform to control their connections, cloud integrations and data use.”

Skylo CEO and co-founder Parth Trivedi added: “We are very happy to expand our partnership with Soracom as we move beyond our Private Beta. Deep platform integration, seamless switching between NTN and cellular, and the ability to add NTN gives Soracom customers the ability to unlock the full potential of IoT at any time, regardless of their location or infrastructure constraints, enabling real-time data access, monitoring and control in areas not currently served by cellular connectivity.”