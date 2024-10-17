Viasat, BSNL claim direct-to-device satellite first in India

In what the parties believe may presage a “gamechanger” for consumers and industrial internet of things (IoT), reducing the barrier to digital transformation and enabling devices to stay connected from any location, satellite communications provider Viasat has announced it has successfully demonstrated for the first time direct-to-device satellite connectivity in India.

The two companies stressed that the successful outcome of the trial has proved satellite services to cell connectivity is technically feasible in the sub-continent using a satellite network such as Viasat.

The companies said this will bring the telecommunications industry a step closer to delivering the potential of direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity, enabling everyday devices – such as mobile phones, industrial machinery and transport operators – to connect to both terrestrial and satellite coverage, which could likely “revolutionise” IoT dependent industries.

This means devices can stay connected from any location without the need for dedicated hardware to connect to satellites. The technology adheres to global mobile 3GPP release 17 standards, which are currently being adopted by satellite operators, mobile network operators, handset and chipset manufacturers.

In the trial, Viasat demonstrated two-way messaging and SoS messaging using a commercial Android smartphone enabled for non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity. The messages were sent roughly 36,000km to a Viasat geostationary L-band satellite. The partners believe that the outcome proves satellite services to mobile phone connectivity is technically feasible for Indian consumers and businesses using Viasat’s satellite network.

Viasat has already provided satellite safety services, including providing the backbone of the global maritime distress and safety service (GMDSS), with more than 120,000 connected safety terminals, and flight deck safety communications for over 12,000 aircraft. It provides these through its licensed L-band spectrum.

The company is also a founding member of MSSA, a non-profit industry association formed to support open interoperable architectures and standards for integrating terrestrial and NTN services.

“It is exciting to be showcasing the potential for direct-to-device in India, where D2D could help reduce barriers to accessing satellite connectivity – particularly in India, where millions do not have access to reliable terrestrial connectivity,” said Viasat chief technical officer, Sandeep Moorthy.

“In the future, D2D could help transform the Indian production and supply chain to become more efficient, more sustainable and safer, and support automotive applications to enhance safety and conditions-based maintenance.

“Together with partners like BSNL, Viasat is driving a standards-based, open, transparent, collaborative D2D ecosystem to deliver seamless connectivity experiences no matter where a person, device or vehicle is.”

BSNL chairman and managing director Robert J Ravi added: “BSNL, in an exclusive partnership with Viasat, is proud to lead direct-to-device innovation. This successful demonstration, the first in India, showcases the potential to enhance direct communications for critical services, disaster recovery, and even rural connectivity across India using the BSNL network and Viasat’s L-band satellite constellation.”