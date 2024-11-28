Eseye looks to Sateliot to ‘revolutionise’ global IoT

Internet of things (IoT) connectivity provider Eseye has announced a partnership with IoT satellite connectivity firm Sateliot to enable “seamless” global connectivity, even where there is no cellular coverage from a mobile operator.

Founded in 2018, Sateliot deployed earlier in 2024 what it said was the first low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, with 5G standards for narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) satellite IoT with 100% global coverage, launching four satellites from SpaceX’s Transporter-11 mission.

Sateliot’s business plan projects revenues of €500m in 2027 and €1bn in 2030, and has already secured €200m in recurring revenue contracts from over 400 clients in 50 countries worldwide. It has the ambition of complete deployment of its constellation in 2027/2028, providing real-time coverage worldwide.

Basing its offer on the 3GPP Release 17 standard, which standardises using satellites with cellular modems and antennas, Sateliot can support cellular-enabled IoT devices for thousands of clients in 50 countries around the world to connect directly to its satellite network when terrestrial cellular coverage is unavailable, achieving radio access technology (RAT) connectivity to non-terrestrial networks from a single SIM service. This, it said, ensures customer devices can enjoy uninterrupted and reliable IoT connectivity across both terrestrial and satellite infrastructures, providing ultra-high-quality connectivity in the remotest environments.

The partnership with Eseye is designed provide comprehensive IoT connectivity offerings that cater to a wide range of applications and industries, driving innovation and operational excellence worldwide.

With its own multi-RAT capabilities, and also partnerships with over 700 operators in 190 countries, Eseye supports radio access technologies such as LTE and eMTC to enhance connectivity resilience and flexibility.

With a focus on urban and industrial IoT, Eseye services are claimed to be ideal for applications in smart grids, electric vehicle charging, manufacturing and smart cities where robust terrestrial networks are essential.

Multi-RAT flexibility allows Eseye to use Sateliot’s satellite-based connectivity to offer reliability in remote and underserved areas where zero cellular coverage from any operator is available. This is said to be the case even in areas with poor terrestrial coverage.

“Customers want their devices to connect, and by working with Sateliot, we can extend coverage beyond the current cellular offer,” said Adam Hayes, chief operating officer at Eseye. “Together, we are paving the way for seamless, global connectivity that takes Eseye’s already highly resilient network to new heights to enable the interconnected world of tomorrow.”