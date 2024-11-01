Rivada, Colt collaborate to claim ‘unique’ LEO satellite connectivity

Colt Technology Services is partnering with Rivada Space Networks to provide what they said would represent a unique, next-generation low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity network with the resilience and performance to drive digital innovation and transformation.

Rivada’s low-latency point-to-point connectivity network of 600 LEO satellites, called the Outernet, combines inter-satellite laser links with onboard processing that provides routing and switching capabilities to create an optical mesh network in space.

Said to be able to combine the speed of fibre with the reach of satellite, the global data constellation will use satellite-to-satellite laser links to deliver an ultra-secure and low-latency network.

The two firms said such an approach to orbital networking, in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies lower than terrestrial fibre over similar long distances.

By routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defence for any organisation that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites. The network is set to be launched in 2025, with services targeted to start in 2026.

The partnership will see Colt tap Rivada’s Outernet to provide resiliency for high-quality voice, video and data services and a new level of cyber security to enterprises that require secure infrastructure, such as banking and financial services.

Outernet’s connectivity capabilities are intended to ramp up network performance, and enable true digital transformation and new business opportunities through multi-gigabit bi-directional performance, combined with worldwide reach.

Colt said enterprises’ increasing demand to move large quantities of data securely and quickly around the world is placing existing digital infrastructure under greater pressure than ever, requiring organisations to look for new networking technologies.

“Our goal is to provide agile, secure, high-performance solutions powered by our resilient, sustainable digital infrastructure with Colt’s … customer experience,” said Buddy Bayer, chief operating officer of Colt Technology Services. “The opportunities for leveraging this global B2B access solution are vast, and we’re incredibly excited about the partnership.”

Rivada Space Networks CEO Declan Ganley said: “We are delighted to be working with a dynamic company like Colt Technology Services to develop space-based solutions to power digital transformation.

“In the digital economy, the security and resilience of communications is becoming increasingly important,” he said. “The Outernet allows satellites to go beyond their traditional role of ‘gap-filler’, and as a fully interconnected orbital network which delivers highly secure connectivity anywhere on the planet, it is rapidly becoming the infrastructure of choice for secure data communications.”