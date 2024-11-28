UK space agency issues funding call to improve hard-to-reach connectivity

As existing mobile and fixed broadband programmes to bring high-speed connectivity to hard-to-reach areas gain pace, the UK government is looking to the skies, in a scheme led by the UK Space Agency offering up to £3.5m in funding to test hybrid satellite connectivity services with the aim of connecting some of the very hardest-to-reach places in the UK.

The government believes that despite what it calls the significant progress made on superfast and gigabit-capable broadband through Project Gigabit, certain remote and rural locations across the UK still face challenges where satellites offer the only practical solution for connectivity. These areas are often characterised by difficult terrain and sparse populations, and make traditional infrastructure costly and impractical.

To this end, the UK Space Agency is now working closely with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the European Space Agency’s (ESA’s) telecommunications research programme to help close the digital divide that stubbornly persists in the UK.

The funding call aims to select partners for three projects focused on delivering future satellite services, showcasing the potential of integrating different satellite technologies to deliver gigabit-capable speeds at affordable prices. This improved connectivity will likely see use in supporting education, research, tourism, conservation, local businesses and healthcare, enhancing the economy and quality of life in hard-to-reach places.

One of these projects will provide portable gigabit-capable internet speeds, with terminals designed to be mounted on vehicles to improve connectivity for users such as local authorities, farmers, emergency services, and the events and hospitality sector. In two specific rural and remote islands, two other projects will test hybrid networks to see if they could be used to support further locations unable to connect to traditional networks.

Specifically, the call’s three elements and their value comprise: Nomadic Multi-orbit User Terminal Demonstrator (UK funding limit up to £500,000); Papa Stour Service Demonstrator (UK funding limit up to £1m); and Rathlin Island Service Demonstrator (UK funding limit up to £2m).

The Nomadic Multi-orbit User Terminal Demonstrator will be portable, able to be mounted on a standard vehicle and adaptable. It will use the signals from satellites in both low Earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary orbit (GEO).

Read more about satellite communications Global satellite IoT revenue to double by 2027: Study predicts further strengthening of satellite internet of things market, with government and defence sectors to generate bulk of revenue globally in the sector by 2030, but also stresses need for beefed up cyber security.

Rivada, Colt collaborate to claim ‘unique’ LEO satellite connectivity: Global digital infrastructure company teams with satco to provide next-generation connectivity low Earth orbit network attributed with necessary speed, security and performance.

Viasat, BSNL claim direct-to-device satellite first in India: Satellite communications firm demonstrates direct-to-device satellite connectivity in India for the first time.

Vodafone, Intelsat expand satellite connectivity offer: Vodafone and Intelsat team up to provide additional connectivity and resilience to customers in hardest-to-reach places, whether on the move or following an environmental or humanitarian disaster.

The Rathlin Island Service Demonstrator project aims to boost digital connectivity on Rathlin Island, Northern Ireland, benefiting residents, businesses and tourists while preserving its cultural and natural heritage. It will look to improve connectivity, showcasing advanced satellite and wireless technologies for future use.

As Northern Ireland’s northernmost point, Rathlin lies just seven miles off the mainland, with a community of 141 residents that increases significantly with approximately 40,000 annual visitors. Tourists are particularly drawn to its wildlife, cultural and historic attractions. Rathlin’s East Lighthouse was the location from which Marconi’s team made the first commercial radio broadcast.

Yet the island’s current network quality is inconsistent, relying on mainland mobile signals and various broadband services. A dedicated submarine cable is impractical, so satellite services can step in. The project plans to combine LEO and GEO satellite terminals with wireless and mobile technologies, possibly including 5G and 6G. Connectivity offerings must be designed to minimise environmental impact, respect cultural heritage, handle seasonal tourist influxes and coordinate with local authorities to avoid disrupting island life.

Commenting on the testbeds, Robert Hill, Northern Ireland space cluster manager, said: “The commitment from the UK Space Agency and its partners, DSIT and the European Space Agency, to improve connectivity of remote areas both locally and in Scotland via satellite communication solutions is to be greatly welcomed.

“With many people still working from home, the education system increasingly utilising online methods to communicate with and provide learning materials to students, and the farming community embracing technological advances, this move will help to put those living in such areas on a more equal footing with the rest of the population,” he said. “I look forward to watching these projects move forward and the undoubted benefits they will bring to both individuals and organisations across many sectors.”