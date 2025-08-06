CEO appointed to lead Space Scotland as orbital launch approaches

Not-for-profit Space Scotland has appointed Natasha Nicholson as its chief executive.

Nicholson returns to the organisation after playing a role as cluster manager during its formative phase, and is said to bring a strong track record of delivery and stakeholder engagement, alongside scientific expertise and deep understanding of Scotland’s space ecosystem.

She holds a PhD in astrobiology and has held roles including cross-cluster liaison manager for the science and technology facilities council at Harwell Campus; chief scientific officer for the Arctic research station; and CEO for a space-related research and development business.

Set up in 2021, Space Scotland provides an environment that enables the development of the Scottish space sector and its various clusters through active engagement with industry, academia and government representatives.

An industry-led initiative, the firm actively supports the entirety of what it calls Scotland’s rare “end-to-end” space ecosystem and value chain, to reinforce the wider UK proposition.

The organisation has support from Scottish Enterprise, the UK Space Agency, and private sponsors including Intel and Burges Salmon. In 2022, its Environmental Task Force published the world’s first national space sustainability roadmap, commissioned by Scottish Enterprise, and delivered by AstroAgency and Optimat.

Scotland currently hosts more than 180 space organisations and is said to lead Europe in the manufacture of small satellites, with firms like Spire Global, AAC Clyde Space and Alba Orbital operating from Glasgow. Scotland’s space sector has active clusters in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, the Highlands and Islands, the south of Scotland, and, most recently, in the west of Scotland.

The country’s space industry embodies a range of activities, from research and development in the Highlands to orbital launches and space exploration in cities. Space Scotland has a stated mission of being a “lightning rod” for Scotland’s space interests and the primary “gateway” to signpost those looking to engage. It says it wants to create a place where all stakeholders have an equal voice and work together as one to ensure the sector achieves its ambitions, as set out in the Scottish Space Strategy. Furthermore, the organisation believes it is working in a commercial space market that makes an annual contribution to the Scottish economy in excess of £4bn.

In her new role, Nicholson will lead the next phase of development for Space Scotland, bringing focus to the delivery of the national strategy and responsiveness to the needs of Scotland’s commercial space community.

“It is a privilege to return to Space Scotland with the opportunity to make a greater impact,” she said. “Scotland’s space community is still growing rapidly and has a vital role in the UK’s broader space economy. I look forward to working with stakeholders to ensure we remain focused, inclusive and impactful, delivering tangible results that clearly benefit the sector with economic growth, environmental responsibility, and opening new markets across disciplines.”

Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency, said: “With the first launches approaching from SaxaVord, increasing commercial opportunities in satellite manufacturing and data, and leading roles for universities in space science missions, there has never been a more important time for strong leadership to champion the space community.”

Space Scotland says the appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Scotland’s space ambitions, with Europe’s first commercial launch into orbit expected to take place from Shetland in the months ahead, growing international engagement and a surge in commercial activity across research, manufacturing and satellite data analysis.

Going forward, Space Scotland says it will now place renewed emphasis on empowering its working groups, which focus on skills, environmental sustainability, infrastructure, international engagement and inclusion.

“Scotland’s space industry offers major opportunities across sustainability, launch, data and advanced manufacturing, while also enabling innovation in sectors like life sciences, AI and fintech,” added Space Scotland chair and board director Peter Young. “Natasha is the right person to help us harness that potential. Her scientific knowledge, delivery focus and strong network made her an outstanding choice, and I look forward to working closely with her at this important time.”