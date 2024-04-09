Embedded World 2024: Eseye unveils entry-level IoT router

Integrated cellular internet of things (IoT) connectivity services provider Eseye has launched the Hera 200, designed to simplify IoT device connectivity to customer systems and the cloud, ensuring network connections are reliable, and that data transfer is secure and resilient.

As World IoT Day is celebrated, many in the IoT marketplace believe it’s clear the industry is at a pivotal moment where it is making significant contributions across several industries.

“The immense amount of data that enterprises can collect and analyse is creating positive impacts on business,” said Bryan Witkowski, head of product and strategy at MachineQ, the enterprise IoT company within operator Comcast. From improving food safety in restaurants, to enhancing guest and employee safety at hotels, to helping avoid business interruption by catching water leaks in buildings at the onset, IoT is not just improving business operations, but making everyday life better for people.”

“The widespread adoption of globally deployed IoT devices, from smart technologies to life-saving equipment, requires high uptime and low maintenance to deliver the best user experience,” added Jon Darley, director of things at Eseye.

“We understand the end-to-end value of IoT and its reliance on connectivity to deliver maximum functionality,” he said. “As the appetite for IoT devices continues to increase, we continue to develop solutions to meet the varying needs of our customers, while consistently focusing on delivering near 100% connectivity, which is the crucial element needed to deliver on the promise of IoT.”

The smallest router Eseye has produced to date, the Hera 200 series is claimed to provide secure and highly reliable cellular, Wi-Fi and Ethernet access options to globally deployed IoT devices that rely on single data communications paths.

The company said that due to its highly adaptable design and built-in security, its new router is ideal for use in home automation, smart agriculture, the hospitality sector, and remote monitoring for heating and ventilation systems.

The router is embedded with Eseye’s AnyNet+ eUICC SIM technology, enabling the routers to connect out of the box, and are claimed to achieve near-100% connectivity over 700 mobile networks.

Allowing IoT projects to scale, the device offers connection flexibility across the available mobile networks, and ensuring continued connectivity in the event of a network failure with multiple fallback options. Combined, Eseye said these features deliver consistent and secure connectivity to support the IoT platform with ease.

In addition, the Hera 200 uses TR.069 and LWM2M management protocols to conduct over-the-air remote monitoring, access and configuration of connected equipment. To ensure the IoT connection is secure, the Hera 200 is embedded with security features that provide IP filtering to control network traffic while the firewall monitors the state and context of network traffic to provide granular control over how the traffic is filtered to detect security threats.

Additional features include dual-SIM cellular connectivity; access and management for all available 2G/3G/4G (LTE) cellular networks through AnyNet connectivity; one fast Ethernet port and optional 802.11ac 2.4Ghz/5Ghz non-concurrent Wi-Fi; local and remote management provisioning via TR.069, SSH, CLI, HTTP, HTTPS, or SMS; Cat 4 LTE module, delivering 150 Mbps Downlink and 50 Mbps Uplink; and VLAN support for simplified network design and separation.

In addition to the latest Hera 200 device, Eseye has updated the Hera 600 IoT router to simplify IoT device connectivity to customer systems and the cloud, with proven integration across a variety of IoT deployments, including vending machines, digital signage, electronic charging points, industrial control panels and more.