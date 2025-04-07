Myriota expands constellation with LEO satellites to support IoT

Myriota, a provider of direct-to-orbit satellite connectivity for internet of things (IoT) and small power-constrained devices, has launched a further four satellites to its UltraLite LEO constellation.

Founded in 2015, Myriota’s space-based network is designed to deliver scalable, affordable IoT data services and energy-efficient hardware in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, water management and environmental conservation.

The company’s network is designed specifically for the IoT industry, supporting applications such as logistics, utilities and agriculture to monitor and collect critical sensor data.

It has a mission to democratise satellite IoT access, delivering critical field-based monitoring services to a global market.

Delivered in partnership with global provider of space infrastructure Spire, the four new satellites are designed to bolster Myriota’s UltraLite LEO constellation, strengthening its set of global IoT connectivity options, which includes its 3GPP-aligned HyperPulse GEO satellite service.

The combination is attributed by Myriota as allowing the company to service a broad spectrum of IoT sensor use cases around the globe, with performance, capacity and coverage requirements specifically tailored to individual customers. These are said to range from power-limited, deployment-challenged customers to those seeking seamless terrestrial to non-terrestrial network roaming.

Myriota added that the expanded capacity provided by the new satellites will ensure customers in industries such as logistics, utilities and agriculture can securely monitor and collect data globally, using long-lasting and low-cost IoT sensors.

The nanosatellites are in the process of being onboarded following their launch on SpaceX’s Transporter-13 mission, which took off on 14 March from the Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, with more launches set to further expand the constellation throughout the rest of the year.

“We are maintaining a regular cadence of satellite launches, adding ever more capacity, coverage and resilience to our UltraLite constellation of LEO satellites as we invest in continuous upgrading of our service offerings,” said Myriota CEO Ben Cade.

“Our networks can now support tens of millions of IoT connections around the globe, ensuring access to low-power, cost-effective sensor networks to more countries and industries, ready for our partners to further expand their solution deployments in 2025 and 2026.”

In December 2024, Myriota announced a $32m funding round led by the Australian Federal government’s National Reconstruction Fund Corporation and venture capital partners Main Sequence, with support from other investors including Inter Valley Ventures.

The Saudi project – in partnership with CST, the Saudi Telecom Company and system integrator Giza Systems – has already seen Myriota deploy a cohort of connected smart water meters in remote locations on behalf of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. The devices, which remain live in the field, are designed to enable remote monitoring of water meters that are in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity.