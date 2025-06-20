European satellite operators take comms services to higher orbit

The pace of development in the European space communications industry could almost literally be described as rocketing, and the two latest examples of growth in the sector have seen Veon’s digital operator in Ukraine, Kyivstar, receive regulatory approval to conduct testing of Starlink direct-to-cell (D2C) services and Constellation Technologies and Operations (CTO) announce the imminent launch of its first regenerative 5G mmWave payload.

Kyivstar’s regulatory approval for field testing from the Ukrainian National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) follows successful integration of Kyivstar’s core mobile network with Starlink’s D2C service.

Testing on the integration of Kyivstar’s SIM card with Starlink’s satellite network was completed at a partner technology evaluation lab in the US. The tests confirmed that Kyivstar SIM cards were compatible with the Starlink D2C system, marking a technical milestone towards launching D2C services in Ukraine.

The planned launch of D2C services with support for SMS and over-the-top (OTT) messaging is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, and Kyivstar expects this to enhance its ability to provide essential connectivity for Ukraine – especially in areas impacted by infrastructure damage and rural regions, as well as during emergencies. Field testing is planned to commence in select Ukrainian regions this summer, beginning with text message services.

The initiative is being implemented in coordination with NCEC, which has officially granted permission for field testing of this technology in Ukraine. Kyivstar has already allocated the required spectrum to launch the service, and is adapting its infrastructure for full integration ahead of the scheduled launch.

“Kyivstar remains at the forefront of ensuring Ukraine’s connectivity, especially during challenging times,” said Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov. “This partnership with Starlink underscores our determination to provide uninterrupted communication to our customers, regardless of circumstances. Deployment of this technology highlights our commitment to innovation and service reliability.”

Veon Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu said: “In times of war, when communication and connectivity are essential humanitarian needs, Veon and Kyivstar are committed to investing in technologies that ensure connectivity for Ukraine and keep critical channels open. With the integration of satellite constellations, we are further enhancing Ukraine’s connectivity.”

Meanwhile, CTO says it has reached a historic milestone in the race towards more universal, sustainable and high-performance connectivity. It describes launching the regenerative 5G mmWave payload as a groundbreaking step that marks the convergence of terrestrial and space-based networks. CTO is rewriting the rules of the telecom game, offering shared access to space in service of a more resilient, accessible and responsible global connectivity infrastructure.

The goal of the J-1 mission is to demonstrate in-orbit ultra-high-speed, low-latency 5G transmission using the operators’ own mmWave 5G spectrum. CTO emphasised that the project is more than a technological evolution: it regards it as a strategic transformation of the telecommunications sector.

The company is building a very low Earth orbit constellation that uses the 5G mmWave spectrum to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity, even in rural, remote or crisis-affected areas. Its shared infrastructure model is designed to enable cost-effective coverage that complements existing fibre and cellular networks without requiring large investments.

“This inaugural flight brings our vision to life: building a new space-based infrastructure, neutral and operable by telecom carriers themselves, enabling high-speed internet access anywhere on Earth,” said CTO chief executive Charles Delfieux. “It’s a key milestone for European autonomy and the sustainable transformation of the telecom industry. Space is the next frontier for telecom operators.”