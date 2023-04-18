Qualcomm unveils solutions to enable new industrial applications, scale IoT ecosystem

Qualcomm Technologies has announced internet of things (IoT) processors to enable the advancement of next-generation devices and support new use cases to support further expansion of the IoT ecosystems across key segments including video collaboration, cloud gaming, retail, and the needs of demanding industrial and commercial IoT applications.

Qualcomm has said its new and upgraded QCS8550, QCM8550, QCS4490 and QCM4490 processors address a breadth of capabilities, advanced features and versatility. The solutions combine technologies across edge AI processing, power efficiency, 5G connectivity, among others.

Qualcomm’s QCS8550 and QCM8550 processors are claimed to combine “maximum” compute power of extreme edge AI processing with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and vivid graphics and video to enable and quickly deploy performance-heavy IoT applications, such as autonomous mobile robots and industrial drones.

This premium offering is engineered with a Qualcomm Technologies AI architecture optimised to maximise processing power to a diverse range of business models and use cases. The Qualcomm QCS8550 and QCM8550 also feature enhanced video and graphics processing for enabling immersive cloud gaming, video collaboration and video-streaming experiences.

The Qualcomm QCS4490 and QCM4490 processors enable a new generation of industrial handheld devices, delivering key advanced features such as premium connectivity and next-gen processing to industrial handheld and computing devices.

The solutions are equipped with both 5G and Wi-Fi 6E for multi-gigabit speeds, extended range, low latency, and what is described as powerful, efficient processing to handle complex computing tasks.

The processors are designed with planned support for Android releases through version 18, meaning said Qualcomm that they can be used in industrial designs through 2030, providing flexibility and longevity for maximising development time and cost savings.

In addition to meeting the intense processing needs required by industrial handheld and computing devices, the mid-tier solutions are said to be ideal for other IoT applications that require low-latency connectivity, enhanced reliability, and an optimised development time including advanced retail and point of sale, as well as control and automation applications like security panels.

With a suite of connectivity and processing capabilities, both the QCS4490 and QCM4490 processors as well as the QCS8550 and QCM8550 processors are seen creating “tremendous” value for a range of industrial use cases, including through the all-new Qualcomm Aware platform in the future.

“Qualcomm Technologies is uniquely positioned to take the IoT ecosystem forward,” said Dev Singh, vice-president of business development and head of building, enterprise and industrial automation at Qualcomm Technologies.

“Our new solutions bring together the industry’s leading technologies across edge AI processing, innovative power efficiency, crystal-clear video, 5G connectivity, and more to fuel the next-generation of resilient, high-performing IoT applications.”