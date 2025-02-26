IoT and SaaS will underpin government legislation introduced to protect rivers

The use of internet of things (IoT) technology, combined with a software as a service (SaaS) platform, will help water companies stay on the right side of government rules on the quality of water in England’s rivers.

Rules coming into force this year mean it will no longer be the easy option for water companies to simply pay fines rather than fix the problem, with the cap on fine limits removed and the threat of prison for water company directors who break the rules introduced.

Not-for-profit Additive Catchments has teamed up with Capgemini in a 10-year agreement that will see the IT services giant build a river quality monitoring service with the scale needed to support water companies in England and beyond.

Additive Catchments’ catchment monitoring as a service (CMaaS) uses sensors in rivers, which feed data and artificial intelligence-driven insights to a cloud-based software platform used by water companies, environment regulators and even the public.

The CMaaS project also includes the University of Plymouth, digital infrastructure from Siemens and monitoring consultancy from AtkinsRéalis, as well as an ecosystem of installation and maintenance companies in the UK.

This type of technology is a necessity for water companies and those monitoring their activity after section 82 of the 2021 Environment Act comes into effect this year. It requires all water companies in the UK to implement continuous monitoring upstream and downstream of discharge points, and has created a massive environmental monitoring programme.

Rob Passmore, CEO and co-founder at Additive Catchments, said the three-year-old organisation has a mission to improve river health in the UK and eventually internationally. He said Section 82 means water companies can be fined heavily, and senior directors could even face prison sentences for serious failures. “It’s significant and the legislation has teeth,” Passmore told Computer Weekly. “It will no longer be easier just to pay the fines, and as a result, all water companies are mobilising projects around this.”

Under the rules, water companies must have 25% of their storm overflow discharge points monitored by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

The regulators and public will be able to keep an eye on river water quality through the platform.

“Fundamentally, we don’t really understand what’s happening in our rivers because we haven’t got the data points necessary to really understand where there are problems, where we’re doing things well, where we’re doing things terribly and how to design interventions in a way that is effective and cost effective,” said Passmore.

The partnership with Capgemini gives the organisation the delivery capability required to scale the platform nationally and internationally.

“This is the largest environmental monitoring project in the world. It’s huge,” said Passmore. “We give information to all river catchment stakeholders, including the government, agriculture, water companies, etc.”