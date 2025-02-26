Dragonwing take flight to boost Qualcomm industrial, embedded IoT offer

In a move that the company has said will strengthen its leadership position with a purpose-built portfolio in both consumer and industrial segments, and which further highlights its diversification strategy to drive long-term growth, Qualcomm has unveiled the Dragonwing the suite of products that will be marketed outside of its existing Snapdragon consumer brand.

The new Dragonwing brand will represent Qualcomm’s industrial and embedded internet of things (IoT), networking and cellular infrastructure solutions. Looking to address industrial applications, it also assured that Dragonwing “wasn’t just a name”, but instead represented a promise to drive transformation and elevate industry growth.

It said that in a world where companies face the “daunting” challenge of transforming and growing with new technologies and digital systems, the portfolio would empower company growth, productivity and competitiveness at a global scale.

The Dragonwing products will support edge intelligence custom-designed for business and industry with on-device hardware and software AI solutions seeing use in a number of use cases. The net result is that the IoT solutions can be used in simplifying complexity, empowering smarter decision-making and optimising operational efficiency, forming what Qualcomm said would be “blueprints for industry transformation”, from enhancing everyday needs to solving the world’s most mission-critical challenges.

In establishing the new brand identity, the connected processor and artificial intelligence company said it is aiming to empower customers in industries such as energy and utilities, retail, supply chain, manufacturing and telecom to “grow, innovate and scale to new heights”.

Explaining why it created the specific industrial-oriented brand, Qualcomm said the name Dragonwing and its dragon icon symbolise “ascension, power and acceleration” and will create a “strong, purpose-built portfolio” for the company’s industrial segments.

It will also help businesses to “take a leap and accelerate their digital transformation with speed and confidence” and provide a clear differentiation with the successful Snapdragon line, said Qualcomm senior vice-president and chief marketing officer Don McGuire.

“Our mission is to deliver intelligent computing everywhere. We have an amazing suite of products, and while you may be familiar with the Snapdragon brand portfolio, you may not know that we have a whole suite of products outside of Snapdragon,” he added.

“We thought it was time to bring a unique identity to this product portfolio and clearly articulate the value proposition for customers. As we continue to diversify, the core components of our platforms and solutions – AI, computing and connectivity – are relevant to more industries than ever before. From industrial robots to cameras, to industrial handhelds and drones, and more, this portfolio deserves a brand identity worthy of the technology innovation delivered across categories.”

Qualcomm said that with Dragonwing products, users could accelerate industrial innovation and growth in the digital age with edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing and “unrivalled” connectivity built into custom hardware, software and service offerings designed for speed, scalability and reliability. This would realise a number of benefits, said McGuire.

“Companies can unlock smarter decision-making, increased operational efficiency and faster time-to-market,” he said. “This is crucial for industries like energy and utilities, retail, supply chain, manufacturing and telecom, enabling businesses to expand into new opportunities, extend their competitive edge and win in evolving markets.”

The Dragonwing brand will make its debut at the forthcoming MWC and then at the Embedded World event.