CommScope bets on AI for next wave of enterprise networking

It is beyond argument that artificial intelligence (AI) is now the driving force behind modern networks, and to address the new demands and needs of business-focused networking, CommScope has unveiled a range of offerings that blend the latest AI innovations into its portfolio of Wi-Fi access points to optimise enterprise networks.

CommScope’s products are designed to combine technology from Ruckus Networks to bring generative, edge, intent-based AI to achieve new levels of simplicity, automation and customisation in enterprise networks, and it’s also using Nokia optical local area network (LAN) capabilities to optimise enterprise networks and “significantly” reduce the complexity, space, energy and costs of a traditional copper-based LAN.

The Ruckus IntentAI functionality is built to change the way networks are managed by making the business objectives, or business goals, the primary driver in configuration, optimisation and management of the network. It works by formulating desired business outcomes and using AI to reach those goals in the most efficient way possible.

The service is said to use simple language to communicate how inputs will affect configurations in the network, and offers a personalised approach to automation that creates a path towards self-managed and self-healing networks. It also uses generative AI-powered zero-touch network provisioning to increase IT efficiency and productivity by automating and optimising industry vertical-specific complex network onboarding processes to deliver smarter enterprise networks.

IntentAI also uses edge-based artificial intelligence to boost network capacity by reducing network congestion, especially in high-density environments. This, said CommScope, can deliver as much as 20% improvement in connection outcomes, employing a hybrid federated machine learning architecture.

Ruckus Networks and Nokia are also working on a joint enterprise service that brings together Nokia’s optical LAN offering with the Ruckus One platform. Claimed to deliver a fraction of the complexity, space, energy and costs of a traditional copper-based LAN, Nokia’s Optical LAN provides a high-capacity network alternative for in-building and campus connectivity.

Ruckus One will be used to manage Nokia’s optical LAN network, providing enterprises with a single AI-driven platform that is attributed with being able to help enhance multi-access network assurance, service delivery and business intelligence.

Assessing what the services could deliver to enterprise networking, Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group, said: “By combining Ruckus Wi-Fi 7 leadership with Nokia’s strength in optical LAN networks, this solution is poised to flourish in a WLAN market which is expected to grow to double digits in 2025. This innovation will appeal to multi-dwelling units, hotels and higher-education institutions, allowing them to future-proof fibre-powered campus networks and deliver superior end-user experience.”

Bart Giordano, senior vice-president and president of networking for intelligent cellular and security solutions at CommScope, said: “AI is the driving force behind modern networks. Our new range of solutions takes the latest AI innovations and blends them seamlessly into our leading portfolio of Wi-Fi access points to provide a truly enterprise-grade platform that enables new network efficiencies while making management and automation as smart and simple as possible. We’re showcasing these solutions and previewing what AI can do in a fibre-powered enterprise Wi-Fi solution with Nokia. This is the future of intelligent enterprise networks.”

Geert Heyninck, general manager of broadband networks at Nokia, added: “Optical LAN is the right technology for enterprise connectivity today and in the future. Not only is it future-proof, but it can also provide significant operational and sustainable benefits that collectively can help reduce TCO by 50%. But the network is only one part of the enterprise puzzle.

“We’ve teamed up with Ruckus Networks to offer businesses a complete solution combining our high-speed optical LAN with their advanced Wi-Fi 7 and AI platform. This future-proof, easy-to-use, green solution is perfect for industries like hospitality, higher education, campus networks and more.”

CommScope noted that the Ruckus Networks and Nokia joint enterprise service will be launched later in 2025, and available for preview at the forthcoming MWC 2025.