Nokia looks to light up in-building enterprise connectivity with Aurelis

Looking to meet the evolving demands of local area enterprise connectivity, with improved cost of ownership and performance upgrades, Nokia has launched Aurelis Optical LAN, a “next-generation” fibre-based local-area networking (LAN) solution.

Designed and marketed as “a future-ready solution”, it is attributed with bringing fibre’s unmatched longevity, performance and efficiency to in-building and campus environments. The comms tech provider said that optical LAN offers a significant leap forward, requiring up to 70% less cabling and 40% less power compared with traditional copper-based LAN networks. With a lifespan of more than 50 years, Optical LAN can potentially deliver up to 50% reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO).

“With a 50+ year lifespan, fibre infrastructure ensures you’re ready for whatever comes next – without the disruption and cost of constant upgrades. Optical LAN gives enterprises a future-proof foundation for connectivity, at a dramatically lower total cost,” said Geert Heyninck, general manager of broadband networks at Nokia.

The Aurelis Optical LAN is said to be built for simplicity, reliability and long-term performance. Supporting current speeds of 1Gbps, 10Gbps and 25Gbps with an upgrade path to 50Gbps and 100Gbps, Aurelis Optical LAN is, said Nokia, built to ensure enterprises are ready for what’s next.

Open APIs allow seamless integration with existing enterprise environments while advanced automation features help to simplify and streamline operations. Six-nines availability and robust security ensure it can deliver fast and seamless LAN connectivity, essential for Wi-Fi 7 and other high-bandwidth applications.

Explaining how the tech has been deployed to some effect in its organisation, Daniel Schach, head of OT infrastructure at German electricity utility company FairNetz, said: “Deploying Optical LAN across our campus was a strategic move to modernise connectivity across multiple buildings. It gives us a reliable, high-performance backbone for Wi-Fi, printers and all our office endpoints, while significantly lowering power and cabling needs. The fibre-based infrastructure supports our long-term vision for a more efficient, future-ready network.”

As it was making its optical LAN announcement, Nokia also revealed that Australian operator Optus has deployed its technology to bolster its 5G network with improved capacity and coverage and modernised sites across regional parts of the country.

In the deployment, Nokia is installing its latest generation of Habrok Massive MIMO radios and its Levante baseband solutions from its AirScale portfolio to enhance network performance. This strategic upgrade follows Optus's Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) RAN-sharing agreement with TPG Telecom in 2024, reinforcing a commitment to providing broader coverage, faster data speeds and a superior customer experience.

Powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, the Habrok 32 massive MIMO radios are said to offer a 33% boost in output power, helping Optus deliver coverage and capacity while significantly reducing power consumption. The solutions are said to be ideal for new deployments and site modernisation. Use of Habrok 32 also enables Optus to maximise the use of shared spectrum assets in the RAN-sharing areas, allowing higher data rates and enhanced coverage.

Kent Wu, Optus vice-president of access network strategy, planning and quality, added: “We know connectivity is vital for our customers so they can stream their favourite content, download TV shows and movies, or upload pictures and videos onto their favourite social media platforms.

“The Habrok 32 massive MIMO radios bring the right balance of performance and cost efficiency for upgrading our 5G network to elevate consumer experiences and drive business productivity. Through this partnership, we are expanding our reach for customers and bringing them high-speed, reliable connectivity to more customers, communities and enterprises.”