AT&T taps Nokia to accelerate future-ready fibre broadband

Leading US operator AT&T has signed a multi-year agreement with Nokia to deploy next-generation fibre access technology.

The five-year deal will include fibre network upgrades to AT&T’s current footprint and next-generation fibre technologies for future network expansions, and is compliant with the Build America, Buy America regulations.

“This expansion will not only enhance broadband access for millions of customers, but also sets the stage for the next wave of digital innovation, including Industry 4.0, smart cities, IoT [internet of things] applications and ultra-high-definition streaming,” said Chris Sambar, head of network at AT&T.

Under the agreement, Nokia will provide its Lightspan MF and Altiplano platforms to support one of the largest fibre networks in the world. Designed to support a range of next-generation PON technologies, from 10/25/50/100G, Nokia’s Lightspan platform gives AT&T the choice and flexibility to optimise its network to its specific business case and needs. Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller is seen as helping to drive higher levels of automation in AT&T’s network and service operations.

“This collaboration is a major milestone in our mission to connect more people and businesses,” said Sandy Motley, president of fixed networks at Nokia. “Our fibre solution opens the door to a full range of PON technologies available on the same platform and fibre.

“This includes 10/25G PON today and eventually 50/100G PON in the future. Ultimately, this can help operators like AT&T make the most of their existing fibre broadband networks today and in the future. Together, we’re paving the way for a more connected and responsible future.”

At the same time, as it was sealing the deal with AT&T, Nokia announced that it was collaborating with RUCKUS Networks to deliver integrated fibre and Wi-Fi in-building/campus connectivity tailored to the needs of diverse industry verticals. The partnership will offer an integrated fibre and Wi-Fi service for delivering broadband inside MDUs, offices, large venues, hospitality, medical facilities and other enterprise segments.

Fibre is seen as a game changer for campus and in-building connectivity due to its ability to offer future-proof capacity while significantly reducing power consumption and total cost of ownership.

The companies say the combination of fibre and Wi-Fi delivers robust and scalable connectivity across mobility, IoT and digital transformation initiatives.

JJaimie Lenderman, principal analyst for broadband access at leading analyst Omdia, said: “As broadband access demands continue to grow, this partnership exemplifies the potential of aligning like-minded objectives to deliver fibre-based solutions that can support the diverse network requirements across a variety of industries and verticals.”