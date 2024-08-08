Le Royal Monceau enhances Wi-Fi to complete Olympic standard connectivity

Built in 1928, Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris reopened in 2010 after a complete two-year transformation by designer Philippe Starck, with the ambition of being the most exciting luxury hotel in Paris. In the latest part of the transformation of the 5-star hotel, it has selected Ruckus Networks to elevate its guests’ and staff’s Wi-Fi user experience.

Part of the Accor hospitality group, counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, the Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris is located near the Champs-Elysées in Paris’ 8th Arrondissement, steps away from the Arc de Triomphe. It describes itself as “the only contemporary palace” known for its “contemporary vibe and as a rendezvous for artists and writers as well as luxury seekers and adventurers”.

The property has an exclusive art concierge, art bookstore, art gallery, a 99-seat Katara cinema and a private art collection. It has 149 Parisian-designed bedrooms and spacious suites, including three presidential suites.

The hotel said it made the upgrade to underscore its commitment to “offering a world-class stay, combining luxury with cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of its guests”.

In all, Le Royal Monceau has deployed more than 330 Ruckus access points (APs) within its 149 guest rooms and suites and back of house; three high-density public area APs in its Katara Cinema; six outdoor APs; and two Ruckus SmartZone Wi-Fi controllers.

The deployment of Ruckus access points is designed to elevate the guest experience through enhanced connectivity speeds, low latency, improved security and increased reliability and capacity. Guests can now benefit from robust, reliable Wi-Fi that supports high-density environments, perfect for streaming or video calling as well as other bandwidth-intensive applications.

Additionally, the Ruckus SmartZone controller will simplify network management, providing the hotel’s IT team with advanced solutions to optimise performance and swiftly address any issues.

The deployment of Ruckus Wi-Fi solution throughout Le Royal Monceau concluded in July 2024 – just in time for guests visiting the French capital for the Olympics.

Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris has expanded its guest services with enhanced 5G in time for the Olympics

“I am thrilled to announce our recent upgrade to Ruckus Wi-Fi technology, supported by a dedicated 4Gb fibre connection exclusively for our guests,” said Hedi Elkilani, IT director of Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris.

“This significant enhancement underscores our commitment to providing an unparalleled digital experience for our esteemed guests. With Ruckus’s advanced Wi-Fi solutions, we are now able to deliver seamless, high-speed internet connectivity throughout our property, ensuring that every guest enjoys the same level of performance and reliability they expect at home.

“This upgrade not only enhances our guests’ ability to stream, video conference, and stay connected, but also supports our vision of offering a world-class, tech-savvy environment that meets the evolving needs of today’s travellers.”

Bart Giordano, senior vice-president and president of networking, intelligent cellular and security solutions at Ruckus parent CommScope, added: “When traveling far and wide, guests expect a premium experience, including a fast, easy and uninterrupted Wi-Fi connection.

“Our deployment with Le Royal Monceau is a great example of how Ruckus Networks’ Wi-Fi technology and expertise in network infrastructure offers real value to premium hospitality venues and guests, delivering the calibre of stay that today’s hotel guests expect.”