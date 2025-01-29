fair image - stock.adobe.com
DigiValet checks in with Crestron to deliver smart hotel experiences
Partnership to see integration of guest experience platform with control systems for widespread distribution of guest-facing services in the hotel industry
Experiential guest room services provider DigiValet has integrated its control and automation hospitality offerings with control systems from automation technology firm Crestron.
Since 2008, DigiValet has aimed to deliver digital experiences to hotels, hospitals, workspaces, residences, membership clubs and smart cities.
It offers guest engagement and control technology, including lighting; shading; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; hospitality television – including IPTV and OTT services; in-room dining ordering and point of sales (PoS); housekeeping service requests through job dispatch systems; restaurant and spa reservation; and personalised messages and promotions.
The tablet-based guest room services have been deployed in thousands of guest rooms at hotels across the globe, including the iconic Wynn Las Vegas, Raffles Singapore, Bulgari Paris and St Regis Maldives.
The offering’s hospitality dashboard empowers operations teams to customise the guest experience based on their loyalty status, VIP status or group code. DigiValet’s 360-degree analytics engine also provides insights about guest preferences, and is one of the most important contributors to building a true CRM.
Crestron describes itself as being committed to delivering “unparalleled” experiences in the hospitality industry, with reliable technology that enables delivery of “the ultimate” personalised guest experience combined with scalable, cost-effective property-wide monitoring and management through a single platform.
The technology’s range of deployment spans from guest rooms to event spaces, and the company claims that hotels will be able to use its offering to create “an unparalleled experience that will keep guests coming back”.
DigiValet founder and CEO Rahul Salgia said: “DigiValet is committed to offering its customers best-in-class guest room management systems that are well integrated into its guest-facing solutions. Partnering with Crestron allows us to join one of the most trusted names and deliver a highly reliable and widely supported guest room solution.”
Bob Bavolacco, director of technology partnerships at Crestron, added: “Providing a premium guest experience is essential in creating a memorable stay. This includes incorporating seamless in-room technology to maximise comfort, and the integration between DigiValet and Crestron helps bring those personalised control points to the next level.
“Not only are guests benefitting from a better experience, but hotels also have an opportunity to use their solutions to help generate recurring revenue through repeat guest reservations.”
