Nobu Hotels upgrades with AI-powered wired network infrastructure

Nobu Hotels is upgrading its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered wired, wireless and SD-WAN infrastructure using an end-to-end HPE Aruba Networking service to offer a secure, AI-powered network and provide hyper-personalised, immersive hospitality.

From sitting down for dinner to staying the night, Nobu Hotels said it fundamentally offers an immersive experience infused with the same sense of place and refined service that defines a Nobu restaurant. The company added that its evolution from renowned restaurants into the realm of hospitality was a natural one, with its collection of hotels and residences set in the world’s “most captivating” destinations, spanning cityscapes and coastlines around the globe.

The updated network is supplying advanced secure connectivity at select Nobu properties worldwide, providing AI-powered intelligence that generates operational efficiencies and strengthens data security, enabling the hotels to meet the expectations of their guests.



The deployment is designed to enhance mobile, internet of things (IoT) and AI-driven application connectivity in support of luxury services and amenities such as an AI Concierge. Accessed via an in-room digital voice assistant or the Nobu mobile app, the always-available AI Concierge responds to requests and makes proactive recommendations based on real-time data and guest preferences.

Operationally, Nobu Hotel’s IoT systems include point-of-sale (POS) devices, tablets for mobilising workers and panic buttons for physical safety. For housekeeping automation, IoT supports services such as HotSOS, Hub OS and Knowcross. For facilities management, Nobu Hotels uses a variety of IoT-enabled preventative and required maintenance automation services.

To address Nobu Hotel’s advanced connectivity demands, the company added AI-powered HPE Aruba Networking Central for managing campus, branch, remote, datacentre and IoT networks from one dashboard, along with deploying HPE Aruba Networking ClearPass, which provides robust role-based access policies for implementing zero-trust security for enterprises. In addition, HPE Aruba Networking User Experience Insight (UXI) proactively uncovers network degradations before they impact experiences.

With security a priority for Nobu’s clientele, the hotelier relies on the zero-trust principles engineered into its new network to safeguard its connectivity-driven and IoT-enabled environment. For guest accommodations and safety, IoT technologies include door automation, security cameras, digital voice assistants, Apple TVs, lighting, window blinds, in-room dining orders and the HVAC sensors necessary for providing guests with the ability to fine-tune their climate control settings.

According to Rodney Linville, global head of IT for Nobu Hospitality Linville, the combination of these technologies, along with the advanced capabilities in Nobu Hotel’s HPE Aruba Networking wired switches, is critical for enabling the hotelier’s IT staff to effectively manage its global footprint.

“Our connectivity vision emphasises a secure, seamless, hyper-personalised guest experience that leverages advanced technologies, including various types of artificial intelligence infused throughout, before, during and post-stay interactions,” he said.

“This includes smart rooms, personalised services, advanced CRM and property management capabilities, housekeeping and maintenance automation, digital staff communications, and exceptional data security built on zero trust.

“Our strategic deployment of HPE Aruba Networking ClearPass and the Dynamic Segmentation capability within our wired switches ensures we can realise our zero-trust vision without adding IT or operational overhead.”

Larry Lunetta, vice-president of AI, security and networking product marketing at HPE Aruba Networking, said: “Innovative upscale hospitality companies depend upon secure, streamlined and simplified connectivity for providing the capability to meet the rapidly evolving expectations of their discriminating guests.

“Whether it’s establishing a zero-trust security posture, seamlessly connecting IoT systems or reducing power consumption with energy-efficient networking hardware, having high-performance intelligent wired, wireless, and SD-WAN networking enables Nobu Hotels to focus on providing iconic hospitality experiences rooted in culinary greatness worldwide.”

Looking ahead, Nobu Hotels expects to use its new networking infrastructure to continue innovating in a competitive marketplace still recovering from the effects of the recent pandemic. “HPE Aruba Networking is attentive to our industry-specific needs and supports us in our mission to furnish iconic hospitality experiences,” said Linville. “Our relationship … ensures that we can continue delivering on our brand promise with the agility to rapidly adapt to future technological and market developments.”