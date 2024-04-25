Zero trust is a strategy, not a technology

When John Kindervag came up with the zero-trust security model at Forrester Research, he was proposing it as a strategy to help organisations guard against cyber attacks and data breaches, such as the one that hit the Office of Personnel Management in the US where sensitive data about people with top secret security clearances was stolen.

Kindervag, who now works for Illumio as chief evangelist, said the concept resonated with senior business leaders and government officials, but it was meant to be implemented using commercial off-the-shelf technology that existed at any point in time.

“The strategy and tactics are decoupled from each other purposefully, but we don’t want the strategy to change,” he said. “We want a strategy that stops data breaches, makes other cyber attacks unsuccessful, and yet be implemented better and better as technology gets better over time.”

Fundamentally, zero-trust security treats all users and data equally wherever they are, eliminating the traditional network perimeter and assuming that no user or device can be trusted until proven otherwise. Contrary to what some technology suppliers might claim in their marketing messages, it is not tied to a specific technology or product.

“There’s always some confusion because people sometimes don’t get the right information given to them,” Kindervag said. “A lot of people have spun zero trust to mean whatever they are selling now, but that’s not the case for us.

“Illumio provides a key segmentation technology that’s used inside of zero-trust environments, but it’s not the be all and end all, and it won’t make you ‘zero trusty’ as I like to say,” he added.