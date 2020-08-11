PCCW Global and Sure Universal team up for home-based medical IoT

With the current global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of reliable, cost-effective home healthcare and the role it can play in helping to address public health and safety resources, PCCW Global and Sure Universal have signed an IoT Ecosystem Partnership Programme (IEPP) agreement to deliver internet of things (IoT) home care medical solutions.

The partnership between the Hong Kong-based telco IoT software and platform developer collaboration aims to address the urgent need to deliver connected medical care from home, thereby reducing hospital visits for simple medical diagnostics, which should help to prevent overloading medical facilities and reduce exposure to hospital-acquired infections.

Moreover, the companies said that IoT medical devices, including measuring equipment and wearables used for monitoring and diagnostics, will now be able to communicate important healthcare information among patients, family members, doctors and other medical personnel.

Under the collaboration, PCCW Global will provide access to its international IoT network, fabric and global services, while Sure Universal will concentrate on delivering its IoT platform, associated applications and data. The ultimate goal is to rapidly provide end-to-end IoT home care solutions worldwide.

PCCW Global’s Console Connect IoT connectivity service will support the Sure Universal platform by providing a customisable platform and interface to deliver global connectivity, simplify device management and IoT operations.

The IoT connectivity service will also offer real-time monitoring from a single interface across multiple operator networks. The service covers over 180 countries, providing support for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile networks, and delivering a one-stop, user-friendly SIM life-cycle management capability to service providers.

The partnership programme is intended as opening up opportunities in a number of areas such as an opportunity for IT, cloud, telecom and industry solution providers to develop solutions for the rapidly growing IoT market worldwide; easier access to otherwise complicated network, service, devices, and applications, enabling the full value of IoT to be realised by end-users; and access to a community of leading solution providers and suppliers to jointly promote the use of IoT solutions.

Commenting on the deal, PCCW Globa’s, senior vice-president of mobility products and marketing, Craig Price, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Sure Universal to power its home care solution by providing the network, technical know-how and functional distribution to bring it to the international market. IoT will deliver tremendous value and benefits to the medical industry, especially in these unique times.”

Sure Universal’s CEO Viktor Ariel added: “Sure Universal is driven to provide exceptional, standardised and compliant IoT solutions for home care, and we are honoured to be partnering with PCCW Global to rapidly deliver an urgently-needed home care IoT solution worldwide.”