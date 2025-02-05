StarHub upgrades fibre broadband network to deliver 10Gbps services

Singaporean comms provider StarHub has announced that it has successfully completed a nationwide roll-out of its XGS-PON network, connecting hundreds of thousands of homes across Singapore to 10Gbps internet speeds.

The upgrade is based on Nokia optical technology and designed to enable StarHub to offer new premium services that unlock additional revenue streams. For consumer enthusiasts, the upgraded broadband network is seen as able to provide immediate access to the additional broadband capacity needed to support bandwidth-hungry applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), immersive gaming and advanced security.

Starhub was the first operator to launch XGS-PON services in Singapore in February 2023, taking advantage of a network technology that provides significantly higher bandwidth compared with the previous optical technology, GPON, delivering symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps downstream and upstream for faster and more efficient data transfer.

Through the deployment, StarHub also becomes the first in the world to completely migrate to a nationwide software-defined access network using Nokia Altiplano solution, designed to enhance network utilisation through AI and automation. The speedy roll-out of the deployment and migration aligns with the Singaporean Government’s vision to accelerate 10Gbps PON subscriptions in support of its Digital Connectivity Blueprint, a roadmap towards a foundational national digital infrastructure.

“We have set ambitious goals to advance our network, aiming to enhance user experience and operational efficiency. Nokia, our long-standing partner, has played a vital role in the successful completion of this crucial initiative,” said Lee Yeu Ching, vice-president of fixed and media networks at StarHub.

“Nokia products and services have helped us seamlessly and rapidly transition to XGS-PON, enabling faster uptake of 10Gbps services to support Singapore’s national digital transformation plan. This milestone also signifies a meaningful achievement in StarHub’s Cloud Infinity Strategy. We are now looking forward to providing not only faster internet access, but also enhanced user experience for advanced applications such as augmented/virtual reality and the metaverse, among others.”

StarHub will also use Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller to automate and improve network utilisation. Using AI-driven operations (AIOps) to drive better network decisions, Nokia said the access controller will enable StarHub to detect network anomalies faster, anticipate issues that could affect services before they occur, and improve network performance. Analytics and trained AI agents, such as the optical network terminal​ health monitor application, are seen as helping to increase efficiencies and drive higher levels of automation across network and service operations.

“We are entering the fibre-for-everything era. Technological advancements such as next-gen PON and automation empower operators to maximise the potential of their fibre networks, introduce new services and expedite monetisation,” said Ming Kin Ngiam, head of SEA South for network infrastructure sales at Nokia. “StarHub is establishing a new standard in network modernisation with their comprehensive XGS-PON and SDAN network solutions.”