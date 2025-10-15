Vodafone chooses Ericsson as exclusive RAN supplier across key territories

Vodafone has chosen Ericsson as its exclusive radio access network (RAN) supplier across Ireland, the Netherlands and Portugal, in a five-year deal that the comms tech provider says marks one of the most significant network modernisation programmes in Europe, redefining network performance, automation and sustainability.

In addition to becoming Vodafone’s sole RAN supplier in the aforementioned territories, the partnership will also see Ericsson act as a major partner in Germany, Romania and Egypt. But the comms tech provider stresses that the agreement is about more than footprint, and instead about transforming how networks are built, managed and monetised.

Indeed, the partners see that the modernisation of Vodafone’s RAN infrastructure and management will lay the foundation for widespread deployment of 5G Standalone, enabling Vodafone to offer differentiated connectivity services with guaranteed, performance-based characteristics for their consumer and enterprise customers.

Under the partnership, Vodafone will deploy Open RAN-compatible Massive MIMO radios and RAN Compute offerings, as well as 5G Advanced RAN software capabilities across networks in these markets.

The pan-European deal also sees the introduction of the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform and a number of AI-powered rApps, which will be deployed market-by-market to deliver automated RAN optimisation, energy efficiency and management of the multi-supplier network.

Germany will be the first market to deploy the platform and rApps for Ericsson and multi-supplier RAN management, with work beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Vodafone will also enhance its network infrastructure by using Ericsson 5G Advanced RAN software offerings that employ artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to enable intelligent, real-time network management, improve operational and energy efficiency, deliver superior device and network performance, and create opportunities for new revenue streams through differentiated connectivity services.

In all, Ericsson expressed confidence that the AI and network evolution partnership will elevate Vodafone’s infrastructure to no less than “world-class” standards, taking the first steps towards autonomous networks, and ensuring their networks will be at the forefront of technological advancement and capable of meeting future demands.

“This strategic partnership with Ericsson marks a significant step in our network evolution journey,” said Alberto Ripepi, chief network officer at Vodafone Group.

“By modernising our network with latest-generation equipment and embracing high-performing new 5G Advanced capabilities, we’re transforming our infrastructure for best customer experience and high network efficiency, utilising automation and AI agents to seamlessly meet network demands in real time,” he said.

“We’re also laying the groundwork to capitalise on the emerging market for network APIs [application programming interfaces] through our joint venture, Aduna. This powerful combination will allow us to expose our network capabilities to developers, spurring a wave of innovation in applications and services, and positioning Vodafone at the forefront of network technology and innovation.”

Patrick Johansson, senior vice-president and head of market area for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Ericsson, added: “We are proud to expand our long-standing relationship with Vodafone through this transformative agreement. This partnership aligns with our vision for high-performing programmable networks, laying a robust foundation for Vodafone to deliver differentiated connectivity experiences.

“By enabling innovative, performance-based solutions across consumer and enterprise segments, we’re opening new opportunities for service monetisation and driving the next wave of telecommunications innovation,” he said.