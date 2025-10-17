HPE, Ericsson validate dual-mode 5G core technology

HPE has announced a collaboration with Ericsson to open a research facility designed to validate a dual-mode 5G core service to deliver “seamless” next-generation core networks.

The firms say their joint validation lab will tackle critical challenges faced by telecommunications (telco) service providers while deploying a multi-supplier infrastructure stack. It will serve as a test environment for interoperability testing, and to ensure the validated offering meets telco requirements.

Located near Ericsson’s headquarters in Sweden, the validation lab will be operational by the end of 2025, and provide customers with real-world testing and feedback. In the first half of 2026, the focus will shift to validating the integrated service to ensure faster time-to-market and simplified lifecycle management.

By enabling the validation of a cloud-native, AI-enabled, dual-mode 5G core service, Ericsson and HPE are confident their collaboration can address what they believe is a growing need to deploy high-performing, scalable and efficient networks while managing the complexity of introducing new services. This initiative empowers telcos to streamline operations, accelerate innovation and meet the demands of an increasingly connected world.

The stack combines Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core service with the HPEProLiant Compute Gen12i servers, HPE Juniper Networking fabric managed by Apstra Data Centre Director, and Red Hat OpenShift.

Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core will enable support for both 5G and 4G networks, reducing complexity and operational costs for operators looking to scale efficiently and future-proof networks.

The HPE ProLiant Compute DL360 and DL380 Gen12 servers, powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors, are said to be built to deliver optimised performance for network-intensive telco containerised core network functions such as AMF, UPF and SMF. The servers deliver built-in protection at every layer with the HPE Integrated Lights Out 7, the industry’s first and only security from the chip-to-cloud.

HPE added that in the centre, Juniper Networking high-performance fabric, powered by QFX Series switches and Apstra Data Centre Director, will enhance operational efficiency and reduce operating costs with intent-based automation and AIOps driven assurance.

Red Hat OpenShift will act as the common cloud-native telco platform so that service providers can have the agility to rapidly develop, deploy and scale new services, accelerating time to market and reducing traditional deployment cycles.

By offering a consistent, automated operational experience from the core to the edge, the two firms say the platform simplifies the complexity inherent in deploying and managing advanced network functions.

“Building on our strategic partnership with Ericsson, this collaboration reflects HPE’s commitment to empowering telco service providers with innovative technology solutions to thrive in the 5G and AI-driven economy,” said Fernando Castro Cristin, vice-president and general manager of telco infrastructure business at HPE.

“By integrating Ericsson’s cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core and Red Hat OpenShift with our proven next-gen HPE compute infrastructure and HPE Juniper Networking fabric, we are developing a new integrated offering that will provide telco service providers with the flexibility to deploy rapidly, scale on demand, adapt to unpredictable traffic, provide predictable lifecycle management, and keep pace with emerging technologies,” he said.

Krishna Prasad Kalluri, head of solution and portfolio at Ericsson Core Networks, added: “As the world’s leader in 5G and core networks, Ericsson is committed to drive innovation and openness, simplifying the journey to cloud-native networks for telco service providers. Our partnership with HPE and the establishment of this joint validation lab further advances the creation of cloud-native solutions for 5G Core on multi-vendor infrastructure.”