Digital Catapult
UK government opens Digital Catapult 5G Immersive Lab
Ribbon cut on facility in north-east of England set up to revolutionise how businesses in traditional sectors like retail, agriculture and manufacturing adopt technologies based on 5G communications
Digital Catapult’s mission to encourage UK businesses to make use of innovation in 5G technology and services has seen the opening of a 5G Immersive Lab in Newcastle, designed to offer small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the north-east an “unparalleled” opportunity to derisk and accelerate 5G adoption, and to work alongside large businesses, developing proofs of concept that can solve complex business challenges.
With the 5G Immersive Lab, Digital Catapult is looking to engage with local businesses from traditional industries, including retail, agriculture and manufacturing, providing them with “pioneering” new technologies, enhanced 5G capabilities from Vodafone’s 5G Standalone (5GSA) network and access to expertise from its team.
With enhanced Vodafone 5GSA capabilities, the hub is designed to help businesses test and develop real-world applications of 5G technology, promoting widespread use of 5G across industries and driving innovation and growth.
Digital Catapult regards such collaborations between SMEs and large businesses as key to solving complex challenges and proving the practical, commercial viability of 5G technologies. It believes the lab’s role in fostering these partnerships makes it a critical hub for 5G innovation in the UK. It said the 5G lab not only supports local businesses, but also aligns with the government’s broader strategy to improve national connectivity and digital skills, making it a prime example of how 5G can be a driver for regional and national economic growth.
At its opening by Chris Bryant, UK minister of state at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (pictured above), the centre highlighted the work of some regional companies that are currently developing transformative solutions across consumer and training experiences.
A futuristic augmented reality (AR) showcase, presented by local tech company Aircards, allowed the minister to interact with the latest in smart mirror technology. The demo also featured a virtual hazard perception training exercise created by fellow north-east innovator Luminous XR, which has presented to several participants on Digital Catapult’s programmes.
“It is fantastic to see first-hand digital innovation happening in the heart of Newcastle, which is a testament to the region’s ambition to help home-grown businesses to flourish,” said Bryant. “Above all, it was great to see completely commercial products being developed by companies working alongside the local authorities to build the businesses of the future.”
Jessica Driscoll, director of immersive technology at Digital Catapult, added: “Immersive technology is reshaping industries across the UK with tools and processes that come from the creative industries being used in more industrial use cases, driving innovation and unlocking new economic opportunities. The 5G Immersive Lab will give businesses hands-on opportunities to experiment, collaborate and accelerate the practical adoption of technologies to drive growth.”
