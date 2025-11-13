Abu Dhabi hits accelerator on autonomous mobility commercialisation

Signing what it says is a series of “landmark” deals that are described as marking a decisive moment in global smart mobility, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced 29 commercial deployment agreements for autonomous mobility technologies.

The projects are said to demonstrate how autonomy and innovation are redefining efficiency, safety and environmental performance, while positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in smart mobility and regulatory excellence, charting the course for autonomous economies of the future.

In addition, the partnerships involving K2, Lodd Autonomous, Autologix, Sinaha, TractEasy, MLG, and Space42 are seen as establishing the Emirates capital as one of the first cities globally to introduce an integrated, multi-modal autonomous regulatory and infrastructure environment that enables companies to transition from the pilot phase to commercial deployment.

The new agreements span critical sectors, from e-commerce, food and goods delivery with partners such as Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility), Talabat, Noon and Aramex, to healthcare delivery and logistics with PureLab, and industrial logistics automation.

The ADIO believes that with such inward investment and partnerships, and with testing grounds that can take smart transport technology to full-scale commercialisation, Abu Dhabi has become a global destination for next-generation companies in the autonomous sector.

Collectively, the initiatives are also part of Abu Dhabi’s integrated approach to mobility, aligning infrastructure, regulation and innovation under the auspices of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) to advance sustainable, next-generation freight and logistics. Established in 2024, SASC is responsible for setting the strategic direction of Abu Dhabi’s smart and autonomous technologies sector.

The SASC said it has created an enabling environment across infrastructure, regulation and security to allow for the assessment of commercial viability, as well as extensive real-world testing of autonomous solutions in Abu Dhabi.

Drilling deeper into the projects, Abu Dhabi-based Sinaha, which specialises in AI-driven automation, robotics and drone solutions, is developing logistics tech designed to transform the movement of goods. These include autonomous ground vehicles (AGVs) operating continuously to reduce emissions and costs, to intelligent warehouses powered by robotics and AI, and a digital fleet management system set to deliver real-time visibility and predictive efficiency.

Logistics management also extends to Abu Dhabi’s aerial logistics network. Drone delivery pilots are led by Lodd, working alongside PureLab, EMX, Noon and Aramex. The pilots will demonstrate the commercial, operational and environmental potential of unmanned aerial systems, from the secure, cold-chain transport of medical samples, to scalable parcel and mail delivery between sorting hubs and community drop-off zones.

Encompassing autonomous drones flying parcels to ground vehicles servicing logistics routes across Abu Dhabi, the projects are said to combine innovation, sustainability and operational efficiency. The introduction of fully electric Robosweepers and autonomous ground fleets for major logistics partners has been created to display real-world, city-wide autonomy that enhances productivity.

Abu Dhabi is further scaling autonomous logistics through a series of partnerships led by K2, in collaboration with Talabat, EMX, ENEC, Noon and the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport. These pilots, which span both air and land applications, are intended to demonstrate how AI-enabled electric vehicles and aerial drones can elevate last- and middle-mile delivery.

Ground delivery pilots have also been extended to heavy goods with the launch of a partnership between Autologix and Emirates Post. The pilot will deploy Level 4 autonomous cargo vehicles in Abu Dhabi. The purpose-built vehicles are said to represent a new generation of urban logistics that is safer, more efficient and fully electric.

Commenting on the partnership and the topic of smart mobility in general, Badr Al-Olama, ADIO director general, said: “Abu Dhabi is leading the transformation in smart mobility and logistics, with these 29 commercial pilot agreements marking a decisive step toward a future where autonomous technologies set new standards for transportation and trade… Together, they represent a defining moment, where technology begins to function as a viable and vital part of the global economy.”