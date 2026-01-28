ENEC, TII and Aspire test autonomous aerial systems for critical infrastructure security

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC), the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and Aspire have launched a joint proof-of-concept (PoC) project to assess the use of autonomous aerial systems for monitoring and securing critical national infrastructure (CNI).

The initiative will explore whether drone-based perimeter patrolling technologies can operate reliably within live operational environments that are subject to strict safety, security and regulatory controls. The project focuses on validation rather than deployment, reflecting the cautious approach required in safety-critical sectors, such as nuclear energy.

Under the agreement, ENEC will work with TII, with Aspire supporting programme execution, to develop and test autonomous drones designed for routine and on-demand perimeter monitoring. The trials will be conducted within ENEC’s existing safety and security frameworks, allowing the partners to evaluate how autonomous systems perform when exposed to real operational constraints rather than controlled test conditions.

According to the organisations involved, the PoC will assess several key factors, including system performance, operational reliability, resilience and readiness for scaleup. The project will also seek to identify potential limitations, risks and governance challenges associated with deploying autonomous aerial systems in environments where safety assurance and trust are paramount.

ENEC said the project aligns with its broader approach to technology adoption, which prioritises extensive validation before any consideration of operational integration. In sectors such as nuclear energy, new technologies must demonstrate not only technical capability, but also compliance with rigorous safety standards and regulatory expectations.

His Excellency Mohamed Al Hammadi, managing director and group CEO of ENEC, stated that the focus of the PoC was on determining whether advanced autonomous systems could enhance situational awareness and response capabilities without compromising existing safety principles. “Safeguarding critical infrastructure requires solutions that are proven, resilient and aligned with the highest global standards,” he said.

From a technology development perspective, the project provides TII with an opportunity to test the maturity of autonomous aerial systems outside laboratory environments. While drones are increasingly used for inspection, surveillance and logistics, their application in highly regulated, safety-critical settings remains limited.

“Autonomous aerial systems have reached a level of technical maturity, but their performance, robustness and security must be demonstrated in complex environments,” said Najwa Aaraj, chief executive officer of TII. “Insights from this project will be critical in determining whether these technologies are ready for wider adoption across critical infrastructure.”

Aspire, which focuses on accelerating the transition from research to real-world deployment, is supporting the programme to ensure the technologies are evaluated against genuine operational requirements. Rather than treating the PoC as a technology showcase, Aspire said the emphasis is on determining whether autonomous systems can be responsibly scaled and commercialised.

Stephane Timpano, chief executive officer of Aspire, said anchoring innovation in live operational use cases was necessary to bridge the gap between research and deployment. “Validating technology in the field is a key step in understanding both its potential and its limitations,” he said.

The project also highlights broader questions facing organisations exploring autonomy and robotics in critical infrastructure. While autonomous drones promise benefits such as improved coverage, faster response times and reduced reliance on manual patrols, they also introduce new challenges related to cyber security, system assurance, airspace management and human oversight.

For infrastructure operators, the question is not simply whether autonomous systems work, but whether they can be integrated safely alongside existing processes and governance models. This includes ensuring systems behave predictably, can be audited, and remain secure against cyber threats.

Abu Dhabi has positioned itself as a hub for applied artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies, with increasing emphasis on deploying AI-driven systems in industrial and infrastructure contexts. The collaboration between ENEC, TII and Aspire reflects this strategy, while also illustrating the measured pace required when moving from experimentation to operational use in high-assurance environments.