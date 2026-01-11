UAE’s VentureOne to deploy secure autonomy technologies in Europe through Unikie and Solita partners

Abu Dhabi-based VentureOne, the venture builder under the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), is set to introduce its secure autonomy technologies to Europe through new collaborations with Finnish companies Unikie and Solita.

The agreements, signed during a recent Finnish state visit to the UAE, aim to explore the deployment of VentureOne’s solutions across public safety, security and critical infrastructure projects in Finland and northern Europe.

The move represents the first European application of made-in-the-UAE secure technologies, highlighting the UAE’s ambition to export advanced autonomous systems and strengthen international partnerships in safety and infrastructure.

VentureOne’s solutions, developed in conjunction with the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), ATRC’s applied research arm, include Saluki, a high-security flight control and mission computing system, a mesh networking solution for secure communication and mission orchestration, and GNSS-Less, a navigation technology that operates without GPS signals.

“VentureOne exists to put made-in-the-UAE deep tech to work driving tangible positive change on an international scale,” said Chris Walton, senior director at VentureOne. “Unikie and Solita bring extensive expertise in integrating smart technology and autonomy into critical infrastructure projects, making them ideal European deployment partners. We’re just getting started on what these partnerships will deliver.”

Saluki is designed with a zero-trust architecture tailored for autonomous systems. The solution supports AI-powered multi-vehicle operations, enabling safeguarded commercial flights, mission-critical reliability and hardened control logic for drones. The system ensures that software and hardware components are resilient against tampering, providing operators with secure and reliable mission capabilities.

Complementing Saluki, VentureOne’s mesh networking system extends secure communication across autonomous fleets, connecting drones and human operators. The network enables real-time mission orchestration while maintaining a tamper-proof communication layer, ensuring that operations remain coordinated and protected even in contested environments.

Unikie will leverage its expertise in autonomous operations, security and artificial intelligence (AI) to integrate VentureOne’s technologies into European projects.

“We have extensive experience in developing intelligent autonomous systems for vehicles and drones,” said Unikie’s CEO, Juha Ala-Laurila. “Through this partnership with VentureOne, we are better equipped to provide advanced secure technologies to our customers, contributing to a safer Europe.”

Solita will also integrate VentureOne’s secure systems into projects focused on critical infrastructure.

“Contributing to the security of Europe’s critical infrastructure is a mission we are deeply invested in,” said Solita’s CEO, Ossi Lindroos. “By combining VentureOne’s state-of-the-art technological solutions with our expertise in secure software, data, AI and connectivity, we are well-positioned to help build safer and more resilient societies.”

These agreements build on an earlier partnership between Business Finland and ATRC, designed to accelerate R&D exchange, co-develop new solutions and strengthen innovation ecosystems in both regions. By exporting secure autonomy technologies, the UAE demonstrates a growing capacity to influence global infrastructure and safety projects, while fostering international cooperation in the autonomous systems sector.

As nations worldwide accelerate efforts to secure critical systems, VentureOne’s collaborations with Unikie and Solita highlight the strategic importance of combining local innovation with international integration. The move underscores the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for advanced autonomous technologies that are not only innovative, but are also secure and resilient enough to operate in highly sensitive, mission-critical environments.