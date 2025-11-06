Microsoft strengthens UAE’s AI ambitions with launch of Elevate programme

Microsoft’s global AI Tour made a stop in Dubai this week, spotlighting the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) ambitious drive to become a regional and global leader in artificial intelligence (AI).

At the heart of the event was the announcement of Microsoft Elevate UAE, a major expansion of the company’s global skilling initiative. The programme aims to equip more than 250,000 students, educators and faculty members, alongside 55,000 federal government employees, with in-demand AI skills. This builds on Microsoft’s existing pledge to skill one million people in the region by 2027.

The initiative will see AI literacy embedded across all levels of education, with expanded access to tools and training for institutions nationwide. Notably, 10,000 teachers and 150,000 students in GEMS private schools will benefit from hands-on learning experiences designed to prepare the next generation for an AI-driven future.

“For more than three decades, Microsoft has partnered with the UAE to expand opportunity through technology,” said Brad Smith, Microsoft vice-chair and president, during his keynote. “Today’s investment strengthens that partnership by building the talent that makes AI transformative, empowering people with skills to unlock possibilities and enabling industries to innovate and improve lives.”

Smith was joined by Peng Xiao, group CEO of G42, and Samer Abu-Ltaif, president of Microsoft EMEA, for a fireside chat that delved into the next phase of Microsoft’s collaboration with UAE stakeholders. Central to this discussion was Microsoft’s recently announced $15.2bn investment in the country, which aims to bolster AI infrastructure, develop local capabilities and support inclusive growth.

Brad Smith, vice-chair and president, Microsoft (left) and Peng Xiao, group CEO, G42 (right)

Microsoft also announced an expansion of its collaboration with G42 and the JAHIZ platform, aimed at upskilling tens of thousands of federal employees. Over the next year, 55,000 civil servants are expected to undergo training that blends technical instruction with practical tools to improve service delivery. The company is also continuing its leadership programmes for senior officials, with an emphasis on ethical technology use and long-term institutional reform.

“AI represents one of the most transformative opportunities of our time, and nowhere is that more evident than here in the UAE. We are proud to stand alongside visionary partners as we bring Microsoft Elevate UAE to life. Together, we are helping to translate the country’s bold AI vision into meaningful progress,” said Amr Kamel, general manager of Microsoft UAE.

From education to entrepreneurship, Microsoft’s initiatives in the UAE reflect a long-term commitment to building digital capacity across sectors. Over the past several years, the company has partnered with government agencies, universities and private enterprises to expand cloud infrastructure, support digital skilling programmes and promote responsible technology use. In the Middle East, Microsoft has played a role in enabling startups, modernising public services, and fostering innovation ecosystems that are tailored to local needs.