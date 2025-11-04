G42 and Cisco expand strategic partnership to drive AI innovation and infrastructure growth

G42, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based global technology group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cisco to deepen their strategic collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure development. The agreement marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for responsible AI innovation.

The MoU was formally presented to the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, by group chief executive officer of G42 Peng Xiao, and chair and CEO of Cisco Chuck Robbins. The partnership builds on G42’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem and Cisco’s global expertise in secure digital infrastructure, with the goal of delivering scalable, high-performance AI solutions across public and private sectors.

At the heart of the agreement is a shared commitment to building AI infrastructure that is secure, efficient and globally accessible. The collaboration will explore joint go-to-market initiatives that combine Cisco’s AI-native solutions and secure portfolio with G42’s regional leadership and infrastructure capabilities. Together, the companies aim to support the diffusion of AI technologies both in the UAE and internationally.

“This MoU with Cisco reflects our shared interest in exploring how AI infrastructure and innovation can be scaled responsibly and securely across markets,” said Xiao. “As G42 continues to expand its international footprint, we welcome the opportunity to align with organisations that value open collaboration, trusted ecosystems and long-term impact. We look forward to identifying areas where our combined capabilities can support governments, enterprises and communities in harnessing the full potential of AI.”

Beyond market expansion, the MoU outlines plans to co-develop AI-powered cyber security solutions and a reference architecture tailored for high-performance computing environments. This architecture will integrate Cisco’s networking, security and infrastructure technologies to help customers build AI-ready datacentres and deploy AI workloads more effectively.

“AI is fundamentally changing our world, and to truly unlock its potential, we need to build a strong global ecosystem. Cisco is proud to join forces with G42 to deliver cutting-edge AI and digital infrastructure solutions to our customers at scale. Cisco is committed to supporting G42’s transformative vision for AI,” said Robbins.

The announcement comes at a time when the UAE is rapidly solidifying its position as a global leader in AI. As the first country to appoint a minister of state for AI and to establish a dedicated AI university, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the UAE has demonstrated a long-term commitment to fostering innovation and talent in the field. The G42-Cisco partnership aligns closely with the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to position the country at the forefront of responsible AI development and deployment.

G42’s growing network of strategic alliances with US technology leaders, including Microsoft and now Cisco, reflects its ambition to shape the future of AI through collaboration, infrastructure investment and global outreach. The company’s focus on trusted ecosystems and scalable solutions positions it as a key player in the next wave of AI transformation.

As AI continues to redefine industries, from healthcare and finance to energy and education, the G42-Cisco partnership is an example of cross-border collaboration that is aimed at accelerating innovation while keeping an eye on security, sustainability and inclusivity.