UAE’s datacentre boom powers AI ambitions and digital sovereignty

The UAE is undergoing a shift in its digital infrastructure landscape, with a wave of data centre and cloud investments reshaping the nation into a regional hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

This momentum is not only redefining the UAE’s technological capabilities but also reinforcing its strategic vision of becoming a global nexus for digital innovation and data sovereignty.

According to a recent report by Research and Markets, the UAE’s datacentre market was valued at approximately $1.26bn in 2024 and is projected to surpass $3.3bn by 2030. This growth is underpinned by a robust pipeline of operational and upcoming facilities, with combined capacities reaching several hundred megawatts.

The investment surge is being driven by a confluence of factors - the UAE government’s digital transformation agenda; the rapid adoption of AI technologies across sectors; and a regulatory environment that encourages innovation and foreign investment. Sovereign wealth funds, regional developers, and global hyperscalers are all doubling down on the UAE’s digital future.

Executives from leading UAE and international firms told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the country’s cloud infrastructure is enabling true data sovereignty, allowing organisations to manage and operate their data and AI solutions securely within national borders.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Du, highlighted the telecom operator’s commitment to bolstering national digital infrastructure: “We continue to invest heavily in datacentres and 5G networks to support the digital economy and reinforce data sovereignty,” he told WAM.

Du’s capital investments in digital infrastructure reached AED 545m in 2025, up from AED 442m in 2024, with capital intensity rising to 14%.