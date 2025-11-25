Oracle deploys the Middle East’s first AI supercluster to power sovereign AI in Abu Dhabi

Oracle has expanded its Abu Dhabi cloud region with the Middle East’s first Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Supercluster powered by Nvidia Blackwell GPUs in a move designed to accelerate sovereign AI across the UAE and support Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027.

The deployment marks one of the region’s most significant investments in high-performance AI compute. It enables governments and regulated industries to run training, inference and R&D workloads in-region while maintaining strict data residency and sovereignty controls.

Oracle launched the Oracle Cloud Abu Dhabi Region in 2019, followed by a second UAE region in Dubai shortly after, becoming the first global hyperscaler to operate two cloud regions in the country. This new expansion builds on Oracle’s multi-year momentum in the Middle East, where it has been steadily growing its sovereign, government-grade cloud footprint to support healthcare, financial services and aviation.

“This deployment marks a decisive moment for Abu Dhabi and the entire Middle East region. By bringing the region’s first OCI Supercluster to Abu Dhabi, we are giving governments and enterprises across the Middle East direct access to some of the world’s most advanced AI compute capabilities, right here in-region,” said Nick Redshaw, senior vice-president of cloud infrastructure for the Middle East and Africa at Oracle.

“This partnership delivers unprecedented compute and performance at scale, supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision of an AI-native government by 2027. By integrating Nvidia accelerated computing with OCI’s secure, distributed cloud, we are ensuring nations have the specialised AI Factory required to innovate locally while maintaining data control,” added Marc Domenech, senior regional director of enterprise Meta at Nvidia.