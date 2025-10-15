AI World: Oracle brings agents to bear on world of finance

At Oracle AI World in Las Vegas, the software giant has been showcasing new agentic artificial intelligence (AI) features within its Fusion Cloud Applications Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) suite, and other parts of the Fusion Cloud product line-up.

Built in Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion, the agents will embed within finance processes to realise productivity gains, enhance business performance, and help accounts teams stay compliant with the various regulatory regimes they must adhere to.

Speaking to Computer Weekly in advance of the supplier’s announcements this week Oracle Applications vice president Hari Sankar said that business financial functions can benefit hugely from AI.

“Firstly, accounting is governed by rules, the focus is compliance, the focus is ensuring things are done right [and] that’s a big part of the role of finance,” said Sankar. “I want to make sure that I sign on the dotted line saying these numbers are accurate that I’m complying with rules and regulations.

“That will never change but if you look at how it is performed today it’s a very labour intensive process so we believe there’s a lot of opportunity for automation.”

Sankar continued: “Secondly, a lot of accounting work tends to be back-end loaded at the end of the month or quarter. There are a lot of adjustments, reconciliations, all that needs to be done [and] these adjustments and reconciliations need to be documented because they need to be auditable.

“What AI agents give you is an opportunity to take those processes from a back-end fire drill to a set of continuous processes that happen throughout each quarter.”

Rondy Ng, Oracle executive vice president of applications development, added: “Oracle is ushering in a new era of agent-driven finance, where AI assistants turn fragmented, complex, staff-heavy processes into proactive, continuous operations that free teams to focus on judgment and strategic outcomes.

“Finance leaders gain a step change in operational efficiency and real-time business insights to help drive faster decisions and close cycles, stronger compliance and auditability, and healthier working capital.”

The new agents are prebuilt and integrate natively with both Fusion Cloud ERP and Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) at no extra cost to the customer.

The new agents include Payables Agent to help manage inbound invoices, Ledger Agent to help improve overall financial management and improve visibility, Planning Agent to help finance teams improve their planning processes, and Payments Agent to help optimise outbound payments.