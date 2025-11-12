UAE advances urban air mobility with simulation-driven regulatory framework

The United Arab Emirates is quietly positioning itself as a global leader in urban air mobility, turning futuristic concepts of autonomous flying taxis and delivery drones into a regulated, testable reality.

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Aspire, and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced a collaboration designed to establish one of the world’s first operational frameworks for advanced air mobility (AAM), leveraging simulation-driven design and carefully selected pilot sites across Abu Dhabi.

Central to the initiative is TII’s work on simulation-based regulatory modelling. The institute is analysing air corridors, wind dynamics and safety boundaries to provide evidence-based recommendations for both manned and autonomous aircraft operations. The models are intended to support regulatory decision-making, ensuring that urban airspace is managed safely while maintaining flexibility for emerging technologies.

“Technology alone isn’t enough to unlock urban air mobility. It must be matched with forward-looking regulations that anticipate the complexities of autonomous flight,” said Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII. “Through our collaboration with GCAA and Aspire, we’re helping define the global benchmarks for safe, intelligent airspace systems that will support piloted and autonomous air taxis alike.”

Aspire has been instrumental in enabling collaboration across the UAE’s mobility ecosystem, supporting the infrastructure and policy discussions necessary for scalable deployment. Under the oversight of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, TII, Aspire, and GCAA are working on four integrated areas: designing safe air corridors, setting aircraft separation standards, coordinating traditional and unmanned traffic systems, and advising on regulatory reforms to enable AAM integration at different maturity levels.

Three Abu Dhabi locations – Yas Island, Zayed Port, and Abu Dhabi International Airport – have been designated as pilot testing sites. These sites are intended to serve as vertiport and heliport hubs, providing real-world conditions to validate the simulations. Vertical airspace zoning is being tested and refined to separate different types of aerial traffic: drones operating below 500 feet, a safety buffer up to 1,000 feet, air taxis cruising between 1,000 and 3,000 feet, and traditional commercial aircraft above 3,000 feet. The simulations incorporate 3D wind flow around buildings and terrain to define operational flight paths, no-fly zones and safety buffers.

“Urban air mobility is not just about new technology; it’s also about trust and safety, and so policy and regulation are critical for adoption. What we are cultivating in Abu Dhabi is a foundation for global trust in how future cities will connect and operate in their urban and suburban airspace to unlock untapped economic potential in their mobility and logistics sectors,” said Andrew Strefford, executive eirector at Aspire.

Aqeel Al Zarooni, assistant director general for aviation safety affairs at GCAA, emphasised the evolving nature of airspace management: “As aviation continues to evolve, our regulatory frameworks must evolve with it. Through this collaboration with TII and Aspire, we are laying the groundwork for safe and scalable integration of next-generation air mobility. These trials mark a critical step in ensuring that both air traffic management and UTM systems can operate harmoniously within UAE airspace, supporting our long-term vision for smart, connected cities.”

The UAE’s approach combines simulation, regulation and real-world testing. By addressing airspace governance, traffic coordination and vertical zoning before mass deployment, Abu Dhabi is creating an operational blueprint that other nations could follow. The initiative also highlights how urban air mobility technology can be integrated thoughtfully, with safety, scalability and community acceptance at the forefront.

“Simulating real-world conditions before deployment allows us to rigorously test airspace rules and urban air mobility scenarios at scale. This systems-level approach is ensuring our frameworks are not only safe and future-ready, but adaptable to the evolving needs of smart cities,” said Enrico Natalizio, chief researcher at TII’s Autonomous Robotics Research Centre.