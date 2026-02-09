NTT Data deepens Middle East cloud push with acquisition of UAE-based Zero&One

The acquisition of Dubai-headquartered cloud consultancy Zero&One by global IT services provider NTT Data is the latest signal of accelerating investment in the UAE’s technology ecosystem, as international firms position themselves for the next phase of cloud growth across the Middle East.

The deal strengthens NTT Data’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in the region, and underlines the UAE’s growing role as a launchpad for serving customers across the Gulf, wider Middle East and Africa.

While financial details were not disclosed, the strategic intent is clear: global service providers are racing to secure local expertise, certifications and delivery capacity as cloud adoption moves from early migration projects to large-scale, business-critical deployments.

For NTT Data, the acquisition aligns closely with its broader ambition to expand its footprint in high-growth digital markets.

The company already serves a significant proportion of the world’s largest enterprises, and has been steadily increasing its investments in cloud, AI and data-driven services globally. The Middle East, and particularly the UAE, has become a focal point of that strategy.

“This acquisition enables us to deliver high-impact solutions and enhance the value we bring to organisations in the Middle East,” said Burcak Soydan, managing director for the Middle East at NTT Data.

“Zero&One’s expertise strengthens our ability to deliver the speed, scale and technical depth clients need in today’s cloud-first environment.”