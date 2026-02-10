G42 expands global AI ambitions with sovereign cloud partnership in Vietnam

Abu Dhabi-based G42 has emerged as one of the Middle East’s most influential technology groups, playing a central role in the UAE’s ambition to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) on a national scale.

Built as a technology holding company rather than a single-product supplier, G42 spans cloud computing, hyperscale datacentres, advanced analytics, healthcare AI, geospatial intelligence and large language models, positioning itself as a key enabler of digital transformation across the region.

In the UAE, G42 has been closely aligned with government-led initiatives on AI, data sovereignty and digital resilience. Through subsidiaries such as Khazna Data Centers, Presight, Bayanat and Inception, the group has helped deliver infrastructure and platforms designed to support mission-critical public sector workloads, smart city programmes, healthcare analytics and AI-driven decision-making. This integrated model, combining compute, data, AI platforms and governance, has differentiated G42 from global hyperscalers that typically focus on discrete layers of the stack.

Having consolidated its position in the Middle East, G42 is now accelerating its international expansion, exporting what it describes as a sovereignty-first approach to AI and cloud infrastructure.

The company has signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement with a Vietnamese consortium comprising FPT Corporation and the Viet Thai Group to develop sovereign AI capabilities and hyperscale cloud infrastructure across Vietnam.

Signed in Ho Chi Minh City, the agreement aims to support Vietnam’s ambition to become an AI-native society and a leading AI hub in Southeast Asia, while ensuring national data sovereignty and digital resilience.

Backed by consumption commitments of up to $1bn, the initiative represents a major milestone in Vietnam’s digital transformation journey and signals growing demand for national-scale AI infrastructure models that balance innovation with control over data and critical systems.