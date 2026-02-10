Laurent - stock.adobe.com
G42 expands global AI ambitions with sovereign cloud partnership in Vietnam
UAE artificial intelligence champion takes its sovereignty-first model to Southeast Asia
Abu Dhabi-based G42 has emerged as one of the Middle East’s most influential technology groups, playing a central role in the UAE’s ambition to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) on a national scale.
Built as a technology holding company rather than a single-product supplier, G42 spans cloud computing, hyperscale datacentres, advanced analytics, healthcare AI, geospatial intelligence and large language models, positioning itself as a key enabler of digital transformation across the region.
In the UAE, G42 has been closely aligned with government-led initiatives on AI, data sovereignty and digital resilience. Through subsidiaries such as Khazna Data Centers, Presight, Bayanat and Inception, the group has helped deliver infrastructure and platforms designed to support mission-critical public sector workloads, smart city programmes, healthcare analytics and AI-driven decision-making. This integrated model, combining compute, data, AI platforms and governance, has differentiated G42 from global hyperscalers that typically focus on discrete layers of the stack.
Having consolidated its position in the Middle East, G42 is now accelerating its international expansion, exporting what it describes as a sovereignty-first approach to AI and cloud infrastructure.
The company has signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement with a Vietnamese consortium comprising FPT Corporation and the Viet Thai Group to develop sovereign AI capabilities and hyperscale cloud infrastructure across Vietnam.
Signed in Ho Chi Minh City, the agreement aims to support Vietnam’s ambition to become an AI-native society and a leading AI hub in Southeast Asia, while ensuring national data sovereignty and digital resilience.
Backed by consumption commitments of up to $1bn, the initiative represents a major milestone in Vietnam’s digital transformation journey and signals growing demand for national-scale AI infrastructure models that balance innovation with control over data and critical systems.
Building the foundations for national AI deployment
The Framework Cooperation Agreement establishes the legal, financial and regulatory foundations required to deploy AI and cloud services across the country. Under the agreement, G42 and the consortium will roll out significant cloud capacity across three datacentre locations in Vietnam, delivering high-performance infrastructure to support both public and private sector workloads.
The partners have praised the Vietnamese government for its proactive approach to regulation, particularly in enabling hyperscale datacentre deployment and public cloud adoption.
“This Framework Agreement represents a new model for national AI transformation, one built on sovereignty, partnership and purpose,” said Ali Al Amine, chief commercial officer at G42 International. “We are grateful to the Government of Vietnam for its visionary leadership, and to our partners, the FPT Corporation and the Viet Thai Group, for their commitment to building infrastructure that enables Vietnam to harness AI’s full potential while maintaining data sovereignty and digital independence.”
Each member of the consortium brings distinct capabilities critical to deploying AI at a national scale. FPT Corporation, Vietnam’s largest IT services company, operates in more than 30 countries and contributes deep technical expertise, systems integration capabilities and local market understanding. Viet Thai Group, a major consumer-focused conglomerate with interests in retail, foodservice and logistics, provides cross-sector insight and execution capability in Vietnam’s domestic economy.
G42 adds experience gained from deploying AI and cloud infrastructure across the UAE, including sovereign cloud environments, hyperscale datacentres and AI platforms designed for public sector use.
“Vietnam clearly understands that it cannot move forward alone,” said Truong Gia Binh, chairman of FPT Corporation. “In areas such as semiconductors, AI, cloud computing, big data and cyber security, we need strategic alliances with partners we can rely on and trust. The leaders have shown strong commitment, built mutual trust, and now it is time to turn those commitments into real implementation.”
Following the signing of the agreement, the partners will move into the execution phase, including finalising workload distribution between public and private sectors, securing regulatory approvals for public cloud adoption and commencing site development for datacentre infrastructure.
For G42, the Vietnam initiative underscores its ambition to build what it describes as a global Intelligence Grid, an interconnected network of AI infrastructure, cloud platforms and governance frameworks that enable AI capabilities on demand while respecting national sovereignty.
As governments worldwide look for alternatives to traditional hyperscaler-led models, G42’s expansion into Southeast Asia suggests that sovereignty-focused AI infrastructure is becoming a compelling proposition well beyond the Middle East.
