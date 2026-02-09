UAE’s TII challenges big tech dominance with open source Falcon AI models

As global artificial intelligence (AI) development becomes increasingly concentrated among a handful of large technology players, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is pursuing a different path. Rather than relying on imported models or closed ecosystems, the country is investing in open, efficient and language-native AI through the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), its applied research arm based in Abu Dhabi.

At the centre of this strategy is Falcon, TII’s family of large language models (LLMs), which have consistently ranked among the world’s top-performing open models since their debut in 2023. According to Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, the latest Falcon releases signal a broader ambition for the UAE’s role in global AI.

“The Falcon results demonstrate that advanced AI innovation is no longer confined to a small number of countries,” she says. “They reinforce a vision where the UAE is not just a consumer of frontier technologies, but a driver of foundational breakthroughs in AI research and innovation.”

An applied research model with national intent Unlike many AI labs that focus primarily on commercial deployment, TII operates as an applied research institute designed to translate cutting-edge science into real-world systems. This applied focus is linked to the UAE’s wider technology strategy, which places strong emphasis on digital sovereignty, local capability building and long-term economic resilience by embedding advanced research within national infrastructure. TII aims to ensure that knowledge, skills and intellectual property are retained and developed locally. “Efficiency is critical for real-world deployment, scalability and sustainability. By delivering high performance in compact models, we are expanding access to advanced AI without sacrificing quality” Najwa Aaraj, TII “Our research is developed with practical readiness in mind,” says Aaraj. “The goal is to ensure outputs can be translated into solutions that deliver real impact across government, industry and society.” At a time when many leading AI developers are restricting access to their most advanced models, TII has doubled down on an open AI approach. Falcon models are released openly, allowing developers, researchers and institutions worldwide to build on them. For Aaraj, openness is strategic. “Openness is central to building AI that delivers national and global value,” she says. “By releasing Falcon models openly, we support transparency, collaboration and accessibility, while encouraging responsible adoption.” Open release also allows for extensive community testing and iterative improvement, strengthening model robustness and relevance over time. In contrast to closed systems optimised for narrow commercial use cases, Falcon is designed as a set of foundational models adaptable across sectors and regions.