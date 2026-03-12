Lloyds banking app ‘glitch’ shows transactions of strangers

Customers of Lloyds Banking Group have reported being able to see transactions made by other customers on their banking apps.

Users of the group’s banking apps, which include customers of Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank, reported the problems this morning (Thursday 12 March 2026).

The bank gave little information in a statement: “We’re sorry that some customers experienced an issue viewing transactions in the app for a short time this morning. The issue was quickly resolved and we’re looking into what happened,” it said.

But MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE) founder Martin Lewis posted on X to seek information about the extent of the issue.

Lewis wrote: “Do you use the Lloyds, Bank of Scotland or Halifax apps? People have been messaging me this morning of being shown other people’s transactions. I want to see how widespread this is. Has it happened to you?”

One user responding to Lewis wrote: “My dad opened the Lloyds Bank app with facial recognition. It showed all details for a lady from incomings, outgoings & account number. Having worked in a building society, this is not just a ‘simple glitch’ as they are trying to tell everyone. This is a bit more serious!”

Another said: “Lloyds app this morning. Saw transactions I didn’t recognise – incoming/outgoing with shop names and recipient/sender names, card transaction locations, amounts, last 4 digits of the card used, direct debits and their reference numbers. No account holder name though.”

As mobile apps become the most used banking channel, glitches are magnified by immediate public reaction. As a result, MPs are watching closely. Following a major outage at Barclays Bank in January 2025, MPs on the Treasury Committee demanded that banks come clean about access issues.

MPs set questions for the UK’s nine biggest banks, including Lloyds. Bank bosses were asked to provide an overview of the number of instances and the amount of time in total that services have been unavailable to customers due to IT failure over the past two years; how many customers have been affected; the amount of compensation that has been paid to their customers; and a description of the reason for the failures. You can read the letters to the bank CEOs here.

Data received from banks by MPs on the Treasury Committee revealed at least 158 banking IT failures between January 2023 and February 2025, equating to more than 800 hours of service unavailability. Barclays Bank reported the most incidents, at 33, followed by Allied Irish Bank, HSBC and Santander, with 32 each. Nationwide Building Society reported 18 outages, NatWest 13 and Lloyds Bank 12. In single figures were Allied Irish Bank, with nine, Danske, with five, and Bank of Ireland, with four.

Treasury Committee chair Meg Hillier MP said the closure of high street branches in favour of online banking meant bank crashes hit customers harder. “The rapidly declining number of high street bank branches makes the impact of IT outages even more painful. That’s why I’ve decided to write to some of our biggest banks and building societies,” said Hillier.