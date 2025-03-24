‘Bankenstein’ and a cold calculation means banking crashes will continue

Banks are operating a “spaghetti” tech structure that is creating a game of “technology Jenga” for IT managers updating their systems.

Making changes to IT systems has huge knock-on effects, with upgrades risking downtime. But banks are willing to accept a certain level of downtime – this will only change when the cost of downtime in the form of customer compensation and fines is higher than the cost of achieving 99.999% availability.

In the aftermath of a three-day outage at Barclays, bosses at the UK’s biggest banks were forced to explain to MPs why their digital systems had been unavailable for a combined 800 hours in the past two years.

Barclays CEO Vim Maru told the MPs the cause of the recent outage was a software problem in a critical module of its UK mainframe operating system, which “caused progressively severe degradation of mainframe processing performance”.

Data received from banks by MPs on the Treasury Committee revealed at least 158 banking IT failures between January 2023 and February 2025.

System changes were the major cause of problems, followed by third-party issues, bugs and hardware failures.

Chris Skinner, fintech industry expert and CEO at The Finanser, said the structure at banks, with many different players and providers, along with a need to regularly update systems, creates a Jenga-like problem.

“There is a spaghetti structure that I call Bankenstein – a whole load of pieces stitched together to work, but if one part dies, the whole system goes down. You see the same issue with airlines and others. Systems go down due to one piece not working – it’s like one massive technology Jenga,” he told Computer Weekly.

Skinner said the complex legacy environment has been supplemented with a complex multi-supplier environment, making “the myriad of dependencies far more complex”.

Information received from the banks revealed that Barclays is expected to pay out up to £12.5m to customers in compensation.

The acceptable cost of downtime According to one senior IT professional in the banking sector, who wished to remain anonymous, it all comes down to a simple question: how much will it cost to ensure 99.999% availability, and is it cheaper just to pay compensation when things go wrong? The IT expert, who has worked at a variety of the UK’s biggest banks, said: “It looks like accepting the risk of outages is more economic than running ultra-high availability systems. If you can recover a key system relatively quickly, and that is cheaper than running at ultra-high availability, it may make more sense commercially to accept the risk of outages and rely on swift recovery instead.” It looks like accepting the risk of outages is more economic than running ultra-high availability systems Banking IT expert The banking IT expert suggested the high expense of building and running systems at the “five nines” (99.999%) uptime standard means there is a cost reduction incentive to relax this for some systems. “Barclays expects to pay more in compensation than the other banks, but the estimate is insignificant in comparison with the annual IT budget. The banks will also have internal costs, and maybe fines in addition to compensation, but these are not mentioned in the letters,” he said. “If the banks can estimate the potential cost of fines and compensation for outages compared to the cost of higher uptime targets, it is possible to work out the optimum commercial uptime target for each system or service. “My guess is this would be lower than the ‘five nines’ target,” said the expert.