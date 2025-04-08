CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Innovating for the arts at Royal Ballet and Opera
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how virtual reality and other tech innovations are helping Royal Ballet and Opera to stage world-class performances. After a spate of banking IT outages, we examine why further bank crashes are inevitable. And our new buyer’s guide looks at how to get started with small language models for AI. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Interview: The role of IT innovation at Royal Ballet and Opera
We speak to the Royal Ballet and Opera’s head of IT delivery, Keith Nolan, about how IT lowers costs and helps power stage innovations for world-class performances
‘Bankenstein’ and a cold calculation means banking crashes will continue
Following a three-day crash at Barclays, UK banks were forced to explain to MPs when, how and why digital services became unavailable over past two years