CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

8 April 2025

Innovating for the arts at Royal Ballet and Opera

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how virtual reality and other tech innovations are helping Royal Ballet and Opera to stage world-class performances. After a spate of banking IT outages, we examine why further bank crashes are inevitable. And our new buyer’s guide looks at how to get started with small language models for AI. Read the issue now.

