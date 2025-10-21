AWS and e& launch AI and cloud training programme to build UAE’s future-ready workforce

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and technology group e& have unveiled plans to equip the UAE workforce with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven digital economy.

The nationwide “AI Nation – Afaaq” programme, announced last week at Gitex Global 2025 in Dubai, plans to train 30,000 people in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies through e& Academy, the company’s flagship training platform.

The initiative is part of a strategic $1bn alliance between AWS and e&, announced in 2024, and represents a significant milestone in the UAE’s talent development and digital leadership journey.

According to IDC’s 2024 research, while 78% of UAE organisations prioritise AI investment, nearly half cite a shortage of AI skills as a critical barrier to large-scale implementation. By directly addressing this skills gap, AWS and e& hope to empower the next generation of technology professionals and support national objectives such as the UAE Centennial 2071 plan, which seeks to create a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

The programme will provide 30,000 sponsored AWS certification vouchers - learners will also gain free access to AWS Skill Builder, a comprehensive online platform for self-paced training, and live “cloud coach” sessions designed to prepare candidates for certification exams.

Through this combination of hands-on learning and mentorship, the programme aims to develop a highly skilled talent pool capable of driving innovation across sectors and enabling AI-enabled roles throughout the UAE economy.

“As AWS’s strategic partner, e& is proud to enable this nationwide digital skills programme through our e& Academy. By combining AWS’s global training excellence with our local expertise and established presence, we are ensuring that learners across the country have access to the tools and support needed to succeed in the era of cloud and AI. This is about building the nation’s talent base at scale so employers can hire with confidence and people can step into AI-enabled roles across every sector,” said Harrison Lung, group chief strategy officer at e&.

Madhavi Reddy, managing director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey at AWS, added: “This initiative represents AWS’s deep commitment to making world-class digital skills training accessible across the UAE. By providing 30,000 learners with industry-recognised certifications in cloud and AI, we are helping to build the robust talent base required for the nation’s digital transformation journey. Our collaboration with e& Academy is crucial, enabling us to combine AWS's global training expertise with strong local delivery, empowering a new generation of builders to turn knowledge into tangible impact for businesses and communities alike.”

Through this ambitious training effort, AWS and e& say they are investing in people to secure the UAE’s position as a global technology leader. By developing a large-scale pipeline of talent equipped with advanced skills in AI and cloud computing, the programme aims to foster innovation, attract further investment, and ensure the country’s digital-first strategy is sustained for generations to come.