Gitex 2025: Help AG aims to be global cyber force as UAE leads AI security transformation

As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cements its position as one of the world’s most advanced cyber-resilient nations, Help AG has emerged as a strategic cyber security enabler for governments and critical industries across the region.

Operating as the dedicated cyber security arm of e& Enterprise, the digital services business of Emirati state-owned telecoms provider e&, Help AG has built a strong footprint by delivering sovereign security services tailored to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regulations - a key differentiator in a market where digital sovereignty, data residency and regulatory compliance are becoming board-level priorities.

With the UAE launching national initiatives around AI governance, cloud adoption and infrastructure security, Help AG has aligned its mission to support this rapid transformation with regional-first innovation.

The company is now expanding beyond its established role in the Middle East to position itself on the global cyber stage, focusing on AI-powered threat intelligence, managed security services and next-generation automation.

Speaking to Computer Weekly at the Gitex Global 2025 conference in Dubai, Aleksandar Valjarevic, acting CEO at Help AG, reflected on this journey: “We pioneered the concept of sovereign cyber security services in the region,” he said.

“Over the past 20 years, we have gained deep expertise working with governments, critical infrastructure and leading enterprises, always operating in full compliance with local regulations. We think globally but act locally and that has been essential to our growth.”

The GCC’s digital economy is scaling fast, with cloud transformation and cyber security topping CIO priorities. Valjarevic believes this creates an opportunity for Help AG to act not just as a solutions provider, but as a long-term security partner.

“We are in a unique position because we bring cyber security excellence, and as part of e& Enterprise, we are also integrated into the region’s wider digital transformation ecosystem”.

Help AG has built a reputation for being ahead of the curve in emerging technologies. The company was early in deploying machine learning in cyber defence, and today is investing heavily in AI automation and preparing for what Valjarevic describes as the “post-quantum crypto revolution.”

“We started investing in managed security services very early, which allowed us to build a mature operational model,” he said. Help AG’s position within a telecoms group also provides a unique intelligence advantage, offering visibility into DDoS and internet traffic patterns at scale, unlocking earlier threat detection capabilities than most standalone providers.

“We believe that in a few years, 80% to 90% of cyber security will be delivered as a service on Opex-based models,” he said.

“Help AG today is a national champion and trusted regional provider and our ambition now is to become a global cyber force. We will achieve that through talent, service excellence and continuous innovation.”

As the UAE sets cyber security standards for the digital era, Help AG intends to scale its expertise globally, transforming regional leadership into international influence.