GITEX: Dubai’s rise as a global technology hub

Dubai is preparing to once again capture global attention as a capital of technology with the upcoming edition of Gitex Global, one of the world’s most influential technology events.

Returning in October 2025, the event is expected to bring together more than 6,000 exhibitors, 1,800 speakers, 1,200 investors, and government representatives from over 180 countries. Attendance is set to exceed 200,000 visitors, reinforcing Gitex’s status as the meeting point for the international tech ecosystem.

Hosted in Dubai, the financial capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the event attracts attendees from across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and the US, underscoring Dubai’s ambition to become the digital hub connecting East and West.

AI at the core Artificial intelligence (AI) is the defining theme of the event, from generative and agentic AI to applications in sustainability, business operations, and governance - the technology is omnipresent across the event. For CIOs and business leaders, the focus is not just on what AI can do today, but on how it will reshape industries and societies in the years ahead. According to Damian O’Gara, chief digital and information officer at energy services company Kent, “Generative AI and Agentic AI aren’t just priorities for Kent, they’ve been transformative for me personally as well. I rely on these tools daily and have countless use cases where they’ve meaningfully improved my life. “At Kent, we’ve already begun rolling out agentic AI across the company. One of the most exciting steps has been the launch of Sara, our new AI system that supports employees with IT needs.” O’Gara’s perspective reflects the tangible impact AI is already having in enterprises. He highlights not only productivity and operational gains but also the challenges of talent, governance, and responsible innovation. “AI is already delivering tangible and measurable value at Kent which is great. Since the technology is still evolving, finding skilled talent is a challenge. Continuous upskilling of internal teams is essential. For CIOs, we need to strike the balance between rapid innovation and responsible AI governance.” Looking ahead, O’Gara predicts the arrival of an AI-powered workforce: “The next three-to-five years will see a new agent AI workforce emerge. We will be ‘hiring’ AI agents to work alongside humans right across our business. I also predict new AI native companies will emerge that will disrupt some of the large traditional technology companies.”