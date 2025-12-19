BT: UK’s next phase of quantum progress hinges on network build

After decades of research and experimentation, quantum is shifting from discovery to deployment, and the coming year will be critical for stepping up delivery on a world‑class quantum network by 2035, according to a research note by BT.

Furthermore, said Gabriela Styf Sjoman, the firm’s managing director of research and network strategy, the UK’s next phase of quantum progress hinges on building quantum-ready and quantum-secure networks.

The mission to build a world‑class quantum network by 2035 would provide the secure infrastructure needed to connect quantum technologies and enable real‑world applications.

As BT was publishing the paper, UK Research and Innovation was mapping out its £38.6bn budget of which £1bn has been committed to quantum over the 2026–30 time period.

BT says global momentum for quantum technologies is building fast. Quantum computers are emerging, investment is rising, and early applications are said to be showing real value. Quantum is no longer a distant frontier, it stated: it is becoming one of the defining technologies of the next decade – and the UK has a pivotal opportunity to lead.

BT believes progress across quantum missions in 2026 will be essential to achieving the UK’s ambition to secure 15% of the global quantum technologies market and 15% of global private equity investment by 2033.

However, the company added that such technologies will require top infrastructure to function effectively. “As exciting and extraordinary as quantum computers, sensors and devices are – on their own, they are isolated,” said Styf Sjoman. “Their true value is unlocked only when they are connected – to each other, to users, to data, and to the wider digital ecosystem. Just as AI required cloud infrastructure and electric vehicles needed charging networks, quantum technologies need networks that are both quantum secure and quantum ready. This is the foundation of the UK’s future quantum economy.”

BT sees its role as delivering quantum secure and quantum ready networks, and believes that in its role as the UK’s leading network provider, it was uniquely placed to build this infrastructure.

The paper revealed that BT was developing quantum‑secure networks using technologies such as PQC, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and entanglement‑based security, ensuring data is protected today and resilient against future threats.

Quantum‑ready networks will connect quantum computers, sensors and devices, and are designed to enable the quantum internet and unlock applications yet to exist.

To this end, in 2025, BT began building with the University of Suffolk a research facility designed for optical space‑to‑ground communications which it says is essential for future satellite‑enabled quantum networks. It has also developed IP in quantum sensing and trialled a quantum radio receiver.

UKRI has selected BT to lead Project Spectra, looking to advance quantum‑enabled RF sensing and strengthen the UK’s sovereign capability with global impact.

“Making quantum technologies is as critical as enabling, adopting and implementing them – and essential for UK leadership,” said Styf Sjoman. “The UK enters 2026 from a position of strength, with thriving startups, strong industrial players and world-class research.

“Now we need to accelerate adoption, and build deeper, more resilient supply chains. Government has a key role to play: stimulating demand, convening industry and users, and helping to turn breakthrough science into deployable solutions.”