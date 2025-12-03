NCSC and BT block a billion dangerous clicks

Almost a billion early-stage cyber attacks and end-user attempts to access dangerous websites have been blocked by the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC’s) new Share and Defend service, a joint project developed with partner BT that is designed to protect Britons from fraud and cyber crime.

Quietly launched earlier this year, Share and Defend collates data gleaned from public reports made to the NCSC, industry threat intelligence experts, protective domain name service (PDNS) providers and takedown actions. These datasets are then shared with internet service provider (ISP) partners, which in turn filter them through their own DNS platforms to stop their customers from accessing malicious websites.

This all happens in close-to real-time, enabling ISPs to cut fraudsters running phishing or fake retail sites off from their potential victims at scale.

“At a time when we are all increasingly dependent on technology to run our lives, the NCSC’s Share and Defend service is helping to protect the British public at an unprecedented scale,” said NCSC CEO Richard Horne.

“As one of our Active Cyber Defence services, this capability demonstrates the impact that we can have when we intervene to block malicious activity, working alongside industry partners.

“Collaboration is essential for proactively countering the threat, and we look forward to extending the success of the programme driving up our national cyber resilience,” he added.

“Our role as a founding partner of the Share and Defend programme aligns with the priority we put on protecting the UK,” said BT Consumer CEO Claire Gillies.

“As cyber threats continue to grow for consumers and businesses across the country, today’s announcement demonstrates the value of strong, coordinated action. Ongoing collaboration between government and industry is essential to safeguard the UK’s digital landscape and ensure a safer online environment for all,” she said.