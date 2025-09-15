Arqit to support NCSC’s post-quantum cryptography pilot

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has enlisted quantum-safe encryption pioneer Arqit Quantum to help lead on the UK’s looming migration to post-quantum cryptography.

The NCSC’s PQC Pilot scheme is part of a wider government initiative – the Assured Cyber Security Consultancy (ACSC) Scheme – that is seeking to build national expertise in preparing ordinary organisations to undergo this complex migration, which could begin in earnest as soon as 2028.

Arqit’s role will be to provide discovery and migration planning services to organisations preparing to switch on quantum-safe technology, centring its Encryption Intelligence product, which has been developed to help users discover, assess and manage their cryptographic risks and exposures.

“Post-quantum cryptography is one of the few moments in cyber history where we can act before the crisis hits,” said Andy Leaver, CEO of Arqit. “Being selected by the NCSC to participate in the PQC Pilot is a strong endorsement of our approach, using the Encryption Intelligence product to support UK organisations as they face the PQC migration challenge. This programme will help enterprises move from uncertainty to action, with clear guidance and practical tools to future-proof their security.”

It is now well known that the classic cryptographic algorithms that sit at the core of present-day cyber security will very likely crash and burn once quantum computing becomes a reality, threatening the confidentiality of sensitive communications, data, and authentication systems.

The NCSC has already set out a phased migration plan, advising that organisations should already have starting the planning process, with the most high-priority upgrades complete by 2031, and completion set for 2035, a decade from now.

Arqit claims its Encyption Intelligence product can help organisations walk through the process by enabling them to map and understand existing cryptographic assets and dependencies, assess risk on critical systems and prioritise the early high-priority updates.

It said that by embedding cryptographic agility today, it can also ensure organisations adapt as new standards and updates emerge over the coming years.

Arqit’s admission to the PQC Pilot comes in the wake of its recent acquisition of Belfast-based encryption risk advisory and analytices technology startup Ampliphae, earlier in 2025, a combination that the partners hope will exploit synergies between Arqit’s existing quantum expertise and Ampliphae’s visibility and analytics capabilities.

A number of other consultancies are also involved in the pilot scheme, which according to the NCSC is designed to provide a “credible cadre” of companies to work with government and critical national infrastructure (CNI) operators – and wider industry – to identify the right support. Besides Arqit, these include Avella, Cambridge Consultants, Capgemini, CGI IT, Frazer-Nash, IBM and PQShield.

All those involved have demonstrated they are capable of providing support services for cryptographic discovery and planning, and a few assured to offer direct advice on PQC use that aligns to the NCSC’s published positions.

This does, however, come with a caveat – the NCSC has said that while the pilot is designed to provide assurance, buyers should still conduct their own commercial due diligence during their procurement exercises.

The current pilot is expected to run until the end of March 2027, at which point it will be reviewed.