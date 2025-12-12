Quantum risk to quantum readiness: A PQC roadmap

No one knows exactly when quantum computing will arrive, but accelerating progress is prompting security and IT leaders to recognise the potential risks. With near-weekly breakthroughs in large-scale quantum computing, and with regulators and large cyber security players treating the issue as urgent, quantum-driven threats are now starting to appear on boardroom agendas.

So how do organisations begin implementing post-quantum cryptography (PQC)? In this article, I’ll outline a roadmap to post-quantum readiness and highlight the most common pitfalls senior decision makers encounter along the way.

Firstly, don’t wait to be told. Bodies such as NIST, NCSC, ANSSI, BSI and the NSA have already set the direction for post-quantum cryptography. As RSA and ECC are phased out, formal PQC mandates are in place and critical infrastructure will be first in line. Quantum-safe protection shouldn’t be treated as a compliance checkbox but as a built-in product feature that strengthens long-term security. As customers increasingly explore quantum-ready solutions, the market is signalling that readiness is becoming a strategic advantage, not just an obligation.

Assess your infrastructure by vendor. Organisations need to assess their vendor ecosystem now, identifying where post-quantum vulnerabilities exist, and how PQC will fit into the existing architecture. Procurement should be used as a lever to make PQC the default requirement across browsers, datacentres, email systems and critical services – particularly as large-scale providers are already moving in this direction, with Cloudflare estimating that around 50% of global web traffic on its network is now PQC-secure. Any suppliers that are not actively planning this transition should be challenged, and the conversation must be pushed across partner ecosystems to accelerate readiness at scale.

Prioritise and plan. When quantum-enabled attacks eventually emerge – likely from nation-states or other well-resourced actors – organisations will need to prioritise defence by focusing first on the systems with the longest exposure windows. That means securing core infrastructure and long-lifecycle products where cryptography can’t easily be replaced, and ensuring that SaaS platforms adopt quantum-safe standards early so they don’t become weak links in the chain. By protecting the components that are hardest to upgrade or most central to operations, organisations can meaningfully reduce their long-term vulnerability.

The idea of ripping out legacy components and retrofitting quantum-ready replacements can seem daunting, but in practice, existing systems can still be secured. Highly optimised cryptographic libraries – designed for embedded environments with tight constraints – allow software-based countermeasures that bring existing hardware up to a quantum-safe standard without wholesale replacement.

Assemble a team. Start by building a cross-functional team that can spot supply-chain vulnerabilities and guide your PQC plan. You don’t need to hire a whole new group of specialists, but you do need to help your existing teams – especially in DevOps – evolve their understanding of cryptographic and security risks and why they matter now. When both the technical side and the board grow their knowledge together and stay aligned, you create the foundation for a coordinated rollout.