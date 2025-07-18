NCSC exposes Fancy Bear's Authentic Antics malware attacks

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has issued a formal notice attributing a series of hostile cyber attacks using a variety of malware dubbed Authentic Antics to Russian-state operated advanced persistent threat (APT) group Fancy Bear.

Authentic Antics is designed to steal login credentials and tokens for its victims email accounts, allowing Russian cyber spies to establish long-term access to their surveillance targets.

Fancy Bear, which goes by APT28 in some threat matrices, is operated as part of the 85th Main Special Service Centre, Military Unit 26165, and ultimately answers to the GRU, a successor intelligence agency to the KGB of Cold War legend.

“The use of Authentic Antics malware demonstrates the persistence and sophistication of the cyber threat posed by Russia’s GRU,” said NCSC operations director Paul Chichester.

“NCSC investigations of GRU activities over many years show that network defenders should not take this threat for granted and that monitoring and protective action is essential for defending systems.

“We will continue to call out Russian malicious cyber activity and strongly encourage network defenders to follow advice available on the NCSC website,” said Chichester.

Working with NCC Group, which provided samples of Authentic Antics, the NCSC’s experts have conducted a lengthy analysis of the malware – this can be read in full here – which blends in with everyday, legitimate activity to enable Fancy Bear to maintain persistent endpoint access to Microsoft cloud accounts.

The malware has been widely used since about 2023, and runs within Microsoft Outlook processes where it displays malicious login prompts to its target in order to get them to enter their credentials, which are then intercepted along with OAuth 2.0 authentication tokens for various applications, likely including Exchange Online, SharePoint and OneDrive.

The NCSC said it had been cleverly designed to exploit growing familiarity among end-users with genuine Microsoft authentication prompts, including generating prompts from within Outlook processes, and ensuring they do not display too frequently.

Authentic Antics does not communicate with any command and control (C2) infrastructure and cannot receive additional tasking. It talks only to legitimate services, meaning that when it is active it is much harder to pick out – for example it exfiltrates its victims’ data by sending emails from the compromised account to an email address controlled by Fancy Bear – these sent emails do not show up in the victim’s sent items folder.

The agency said that “significant thought” had gone into Authentic Antics’ design to ensure it blends in with normal activity. Among other things, its presence on disk is limited, it stores data in Outlook-specific registry locations, and its codebase includes genuine Microsoft authentication library code as an obfuscation method.

“It is clear the intention of the malware is to gain persistent access to victim email accounts. This highlights the benefit of monitoring your tenant for suspicious logins,” said the NCSC’s analysts.