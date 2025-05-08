AI adoption: AWS addresses the skills barrier holding back enterprises

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has set its sights on helping 100,000 people across the UK gain skills in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030, having published research that suggests at least one business is adopting AI every minute.

The skills push will be made possible by a geographical expansion of the AWS Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance, which launched in 2023 to help 380,000 students in America, Egypt and Spain acquire the skills needed for entry-level cloud and AI jobs.

The initiative is now being extended to the UK, as confirmed at the AWS Summit in London on Wednesday 30 April 2025, in support of the government’s push to position the UK as a leader in AI.

Speaking to Computer Weekly, John Davies, managing director for worldwide public sector UK, Germany and international organisations at AWS, said the government clearly understands how big an opportunity AI could be for the UK economy, based on the contents of its recently published AI Opportunities Action Plan policy paper.

“The government has talked about the opportunity for [AI to generate] £45bn in operational efficiency savings, but what is sometimes lost on the discussion is how that will be realised … and part of that comes down to addressing the skills piece,” he said.

Growing need for AI skills The AWS Summit coincided with the publication of the latest edition of the AWS Unlocking the UK’s AI potential report, which shines a light on how big a barrier access to skills could be for businesses wanting to adopt AI. The report, compiled by consultancy firm Strand Partners, stated that AI literacy will be a requirement for nearly half (47%) of new UK jobs over the next three years, based on feedback received from 1,000 businesses that participated in the research. Presently, though, just under a third (27%) of the businesses that participated in the research said they felt their workforce was adequately prepared, from a skills perspective, for AI use to become more pervasive throughout their organisation. Just 12 months ago, we talked about the extraordinary potential of generative AI. Today, we are witnessing real, great [developments]. What was once improbable is now possible Alison Kay, AWS The research also featured a call to action of sorts for enterprises to think bigger and more ambitiously about how they could put AI to use within their organisations, with its data suggesting that just 15% of large firms have a “comprehensive AI strategy”. “Over half (55%) of large enterprises reported they are consistently using the technology, up from 41% last year; however, their use of AI remains surface-level, meaning they are focused on basic efficiency gains,” the report stated. By contrast, many startups are whole-heartedly embracing AI by integrating the technology into the “centre of their business strategy” and using it to “develop new products, and transform their industries”, the report continued. On this point, the research stated that 59% of startups have adopted AI, with 36% of them committing to developing new AI-driven products and services, compared with 25% of large enterprises. “If this emerging gap is not addressed, there is a risk that a longtail of businesses, particularly large enterprises, may miss out on reaping the transformative benefits of AI,” the report warned. “Given enterprises are responsible for 48% of UK turnover, this could prevent the UK from fully realising the economic, productive and competitive edge that AI can unlock.” Davies said the gap exists because startups are more “digital native in their orientation”, making it easier for them to adopt and incorporate new AI functionality into their “core business applications”. Enterprises and governments, meanwhile, are more likely to be entrenched in legacy tech and may have more complexity within their existing IT estates which makes it harder for them to move as quickly on AI as a startup could. Even so, it’s important that enterprises do not fall too far behind. “We’re very much at an inflection point now where these things [AI] are reality – as 52% of businesses are using AI now, and that’s up significantly,” Davies continued. “This is faster [adoption] than we saw with digital mobile telecoms in the early 2000s. It’s one of the fastest growths in technology we’ve ever seen.” And for this reason, the target audience for the AWS AI skills push is not just techies, but people in a much wider variety of job functions and roles, he said.

AI is for everyone “Addressing the cloud skills gap was very much an initiative targeted at IT professionals, whereas AI is an everyone thing,” said Davies. And what is heartening, he added, is the curiosity people already seem to have about using consumer-grade, generative AI tools for assistance with everyday tasks. “I definitely don’t think that hurts because it shows that people are open to using it,” he said. “What I do think is critical is that we don’t just think about how the IT profession is going to use it, but we need to think about doctors, lawyers and social workers … that’s where we’re trying to go with Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance.” AWS will be working in collaboration with educational institutions in the UK to achieve this, according to Davies, by getting universities to incorporate the Tech Alliance’s educational materials in courses that are seemingly unrelated to IT. He cited the University of East London as an example, as it will be offering students optional, elective modules on AI as a companion to the degree courses they have signed up for. “If you were studying law, you could do [an elective AI module], and when you think about the opportunities [having AI skills] would open up for people in that field to surface case precedents, for example, I think it’s the non-IT cases that have the most potential.”

Accelerating AI adoption The pace at which AI adoption is progressing was a key theme of the AWS Summit keynote, with Alison Kay, vice-president and managing director for the UK and Ireland at AWS, shining a light on how various startups are using AI to their advantage. “Just 12 months ago, we talked about the extraordinary potential of generative AI, and today we are no longer just talking about the potential, but witnessing real, great [developments],” she said. “What was once improbable is now possible.” Kay went on to reference the work that UK-based AWS customer Sonrai Analytics is doing with AI in the life sciences sector to accelerate research into disease. “Research timelines have been reduced by 50%, error rates have dropped by 80%, and each experiment [the company does] is saving over $20,000 in costs.” The company, founded in 2018, is an AI precision medicine startup whose multi-modal platform is used by biotech and pharmaceutical companies to manage, process and analyse clinical, genomic, image and patient data to accelerate new drug discoveries and disease detection. Speaking to Computer Weekly at the summit, Gerard Loughran, head of engineering at Sonrai Analytics, said it is fair to say that enterprises in the healthcare and biotech space are slower to adopt new technologies. “Some of the hospitals, biotech and medtech companies that I previously worked with didn’t even adopt cloud in some cases, back in the 2010s, and for good reasons,” he said. “A lot of the biotech and pharma companies we work with have a lot of biologists, mathematicians and very capable individuals who understand cancer and disease types, but they don’t necessarily have the same investment for having cloud, datacentre and other technical engineers [on staff].” So, while the AWS research highlights the drawbacks of enterprises falling behind startups that are already building whole businesses on AI technologies, Loughran suggests the situation is a little more nuanced than the cloud giant’s data suggests. This situation creates opportunities for companies like Sonrai to plug the tech skills gaps to help large healthcare companies thrive and excel in the AI era. “A lot of our work is about removing the engineering complexity so they can just focus on the science,” he said.